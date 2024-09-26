Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release:                                                        26-Sep-24

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)
paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2024.

Announcement Date: 26-Sep-24
Ex-Date:                   03-Oct-24
Record Date:             04-Oct-24
Payment Date:          18-Oct-24

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.3381
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.2714
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1749
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.1103
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.1438
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1239
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000IGMB3E1GBP0.0493*
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.0873
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000LRRPK60GBP0.0417*
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst)IE00030Y2P41USD27.317
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD1.2643
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD1.4246
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR1.1825*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP1.2284*
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.6632
WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBPIE0003UH9270GBP0.2753
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 25 September.  

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Karen Campion                        +353 1 776 0406

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited        Paul Boland                        +353 1 697 1684