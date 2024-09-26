Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 26 Sep 2024

Reference is made to the notice on 25 September 2024 regarding issue of Tranche 1 shares of the private placement completed on 16 September 2024. The private placement consisted of two tranches, with total gross proceeds amounting to NOK 70 million.

The share capital increase related to the Tranche 1 shares has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. The Tranche 1 shares will be delivered on a separate and non-tradable ISIN, pending publication by the Company of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Following the issue, the Company's share capital will be NOK 66,056,228.10 divided into 440,374,854 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 26 September 2024 at 11:45 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‑8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5‑12 of the STA.