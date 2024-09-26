United States Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: Product Launches and Innovations, Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, Strategic Partnerships, Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 14.8% on an annual basis to reach US$109.00 billion in 2024. The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in the country remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.5% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$94.94 billion in 2023 to reach US$171.59 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The United States BNPL industry is growing at an accelerated rate, on the back of rising adoption and usage among consumers. This trend is expected to continue further in 2024, as shoppers are leveraging installment payment options to fund their purchases amid higher inflation. The rising popularity of the payment method means that more players are entering the market with their BNPL products.



Key Developments in the BNPL Sector in USA



The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector in the USA has seen significant growth and innovation. Here are the key developments:



Product Launches and Innovations



Sunbit - which focuses on providing pay-over-time options for unexpected expenses like auto repairs and vet care, secured a $310 million warehouse debt facility in January 2024. This funding is expected to enhance its service offerings and merchant partnerships.



Affirm - has continued to expand its partnerships and enhance its platform, maintaining its position as a leading BNPL provider. It allows customers to make purchases at various retailers with transparent payment plans and no hidden fees.



A pioneer in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector, Affirm is changing how consumers shop by providing flexible payment options. For example, you can split your purchase into interest-free instalments over a set period, typically from several weeks to months. Affirm makes this possible by acting as a financial intermediary between you and the retailer.



Strategic Partnerships

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market in the USA has seen several strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing service offerings and expanding market reach.



Google Pay announced strategic partnerships with Zip and Affirm to integrate BNPL payment options into its platform. This collaboration aims to provide users with flexible payment solutions directly through Google Pay, enhancing the overall shopping experience for consumers.

PPRO, a leading local payments platform, partnered with Afterpay to launch a new BNPL solution tailored for the US market. This partnership focuses on providing consumers with more flexible payment options, thereby enhancing the shopping experience across various retail sectors.



Regulatory Changes



The BNPL sector in the USA is under increased regulatory scrutiny, with potential new rules expected to enhance consumer protection and transparency. Providers will need to adapt to these changes and emphasize consumer education and responsible lending practices to maintain consumer trust.



Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Oversight: The CFPB has been actively investigating the BNPL industry, focusing on consumer protection issues. A report released in early 2024 highlighted concerns about inconsistent consumer protections, the potential for debt accumulation, and privacy risks associated with BNPL services. Although no specific regulations have been implemented yet, the CFPB's findings indicate a push towards establishing clearer guidelines for BNPL providers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $109 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $171.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered United States



Scope



United States BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2020-2029

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

United States Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2020-2029

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

United States BNPL by Purpose, 2020-2029

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

United States BNPL by Business Model, 2020-2029

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

United States BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2020-2029

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

United States BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2020-2029

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

United States Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

United States BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2020-2029

Online Channel

POS Channel

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

United States Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Average Monthly Expense segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bybxxh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment