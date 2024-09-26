Titan Announces Appointment of New President; Strengthening Leadership in Advancing the U.S. Domestic Supply of Critical Materials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI) (OTCQB:TIMCF) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Rita Adiani as President of the Company.



Ms. Adiani has over 18 years of global experience in the mining industry, with a proven track record in capital markets, project development, and corporate leadership. She was previously Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Arizona Sonoran Copper Company and has held senior roles at firms such as NRG Capital, La Mancha Resources and Societe Generale in London and Paris, respectively. She also served as Senior Adviser to International Battery Metals and has specific experience in the energy transition sector. Over her career, Ms. Adiani has been involved in raising over US$10 billion in public equity capital markets.

Don Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Titan, commented, “We are pleased to have Rita join the Titan team. Ms. Adiani’s extensive experience in the mining sector, as well as global capital markets, positions her to play an instrumental role in unlocking the graphite potential at Empire State Mines (“ESM”). Currently there are no stable, secure, domestic suppliers of natural flake graphite in the United States. Titan’s Kilbourne graphite project has near surface potential with a substantial portion of the targeted resource on fully permitted land, and we believe ESM could be a key player in the securing a stable supply of critical materials.”

A graduate of the University of Oxford and the University of Sheffield, Ms. Adiani is a qualified solicitor of the Supreme Court of England & Wales (non-practicing), with additional qualifications in ESG investing and Mining Engineering.

Ms. Adiani will be starting in her new role as President of the Company in mid-October 2024.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. The Company is focused on value creation and operating excellence, with a strong commitment to developing critical mineral assets that enhance the security of the U.S. supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

