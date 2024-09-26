Prime Mining Announces Appointment of Sunny Lowe to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSV: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: O4V3) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunny Lowe to its Board of Directors.



“I am very pleased to welcome Sunny to the Prime Board,” stated Murray John, Chair of the Board of Directors. “As an Independent Director, Sunny brings a wealth of financial, mining and executive experience to Prime. We are looking forward to working with her as the Management team advances the Los Reyes Project.”

Ms. Sunny Lowe is a CPA, CA with more than 20 years of finance, international tax and risk management experience mostly spent in the mining sector. Ms. Lowe is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Solaris Resources Inc. Prior to joining Solaris Resources, Ms. Lowe was with INV Metals as Chief Financial Officer and at Kinross Gold Corporation, first as Vice President, Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk Management and then as Vice President, Finance, overseeing the company’s External Financial Reporting and Corporate Controllership functions. Ms. Lowe also worked at Inmet Mining Corporation where she held leadership roles across functions including Enterprise Risk Management, Global Taxation & Compliance, and Business Systems & Controls.

Ms. Lowe obtained her CPA, CA designation while working at Ernst & Young LLP and a MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

The Company has granted Ms. Lowe 88,415 deferred share units (“DSU”s) effective September 25, 2024 at Prime’s 5-day volume weighted average price of $1.64 on the terms set out in the Company’s DSU Plan.

About the Los Reyes Gold and Silver Project

Los Reyes is a rapidly evolving high-grade, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Since acquiring Los Reyes in 2019, Prime has spent approximately CAD$55 million on direct exploration activities and has completed over 198,500 metres of drilling. On May 2, 2023, Prime announced an updated multi-million-ounce high-grade open pit constrained resource (see the May 2, 2023 press release for more details).

Drilling is on-going and suggests that the three known main deposit areas (Guadalupe, Central and Z-T) are larger than previously reported. Potential also exists for new discoveries where mineralized trends have been identified outside of the currently defined resource areas.

Historic operating results indicate that an estimated 1 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver were recovered from five separate operations at Los Reyes between 1770 and 1990. Prior to Prime’s acquisition, recent operators of Los Reyes had spent approximately US$20 million on exploration, engineering, and prefeasibility studies.

About Prime Mining

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project. The Company has a well-planned capital structure with a strong management team and insider ownership. Prime is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.

For further information, please visit https://primeminingcorp.ca/ or direct enquiries to:

Scott Hicks

CEO & Director

Indi Gopinathan

VP Capital Markets & Business Development

Prime Mining Corp.

710 – 1030 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3 Canada

+1(604) 238-1659

info@primeminingcorp.ca

