Precision Neurodegenerative Disease Global Market Report 2024-2028: Key Growth Opportunities in GLP-1 RA and Insulin for AD and PD Patients and Neurotech-based Precision Therapies

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Neurodegenerative Disease Market, Global, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising global prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases (NDDs) is driving the shift from symptom-to-disease-modifying therapeutics that target unique pathological mechanisms, such as protein misfolding, neuroinflammation, and synaptic dysfunction, and customizing treatment based on unique genetic profiles, disease subtypes, and distinct biomarkers. Precision NDD has changed clinical trial design, resulting in precision diagnostics-based studies and the use of digital twins for adaptive and small-sized clinical trial designs. Precision NDD-focused companies employ next-generation bioinformatics, omics, and pharmacogenetics to develop mechanism-specific therapy approaches. Precision research tools, such as neural organoids, platforms for pharmacoepigenomics studies, and bioinformatics solutions, enable data-driven clinical and translational research.

The discovery and validation of novel biological and digital biomarkers, and genetic variants to predict NDD risk are breakthroughs. AI, ML, robotics, and big data-based multi-omics tools are improving the degree of precision for target identification/validation to limit clinical trial failures, a critical challenge for NDD drug R&D. Therapeutic approaches such as epigenetic therapy, active immunotherapies, protein degradation therapies, and precision modalities, such as sequencing companion diagnostics, neuroimaging, and single photon emission computed tomography, will be adopted for precision NDD. Innovations in nanoparticles are creating game-changing targeted drug delivery solutions that can cross the blood-brain barrier.



Advancements in the global precision NDD industry, including analysis relating to trends shaping the uptake of innovative therapeutics and platforms in the NDD landscape, are covered. The precision NDD industry is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by the integration of precision health (PH) applications across the pharmaceutical value chain, covering drug discovery and development solutions, targeted therapeutics, and monitoring and patient support solutions. Insights include an industry overview and clinical trial landscape of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, prevailing regulatory trends, the future outlook of evolving therapeutic modalities, the impact of PH on surgical interventions, and digital-MedTech-Pharma convergence.

Insights are provided into game-changing companies developing innovative technologies and treatment modalities, biomarkers, and imaging advancements that are transforming the management of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Strategic integration among pharma, diagnostics, and medical device players is highlighted because the convergence of capabilities fills vital gaps in the management of NDDs by enabling the use of digital and MedTech technologies to detect, manage, and monitor disease progression and administer customized therapeutics.

The research service identifies the most prevalent and emerging business models that help bridge the gaps in NDD management. This enables industry participants to enhance their competitiveness, service offerings, and geographic outreach. It also addresses the challenges of inadequate patient access by highlighting the primary market drivers, restraints, partnerships, and present and future trends.

Key Growth Opportunities

GLP-1 RA and Insulin for AD and PD Patients

Neurotech-based Precision Therapies

Multitarget Strategy for Rare NDD

AI Convergence for Neuroprotective Therapy

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Precision Neurodegenerative Disease (NDD) Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

NDD Industry Overview - State of the Industry

R&D Pipeline and Industry Overview - AD

R&D Pipeline and Industry Overview - PD

Clinical Trial Landscape - AD

Clinical Trial Landscape - PD

Key R&D Challenge - High Trial Failure Rate

Value Proposition - Why Precision Intervention Is Essential

PH Applications in Neurodegenerative Conditions

Trends Advancing Market Growth

Government Policies and Regulatory Trends

Implementation Protocols for Market Access

Business Models and Partnerships across Precision Therapy Value Chain

Business Models

Partnership Impact

Consolidation Activities

Future Outlook

Indication Use Case - Alzheimer's Disease

Present State and Challenges

Projected Prevalence and Economic Burden

Core Unmet Needs and Focus of Industry Participants

Novel Solutions across PM Applications

Trends and Emerging Technologies - AD

Companies to Watch

Present State and Challenges

Projected Prevalence and Economic Burden

Core Unmet Needs and Focus of Industry Participants

Novel Solutions across PM Applications

Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies - PD

Companies to Watch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d3nyl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.