European and North American Markets Gear Up for the Rise of Automotive Digital Keys by 2030

The traditional car key is on its way to becoming a thing of the past, likely confined to the glove compartment. In Europe and North America, the automotive digital key market is rapidly expanding, driven by consumer demand for seamless, secure, digitally integrated interfaces and technologically advanced car access experiences. Additionally, digital keys can provide personalized user settings and real-time access management and monitoring, which enhances the overall driving experience.



This transition from physical keys to digital solutions marks a significant evolution in the automotive industry, and this report serves as a guide to navigating this dynamic market.



Drawing insights from interviews with industry leaders from technology providers, OEMs, technology enablers, software providers, cloud service platforms, and other stakeholders, this analysis offers a comprehensive perspective on the industry and its growth potential. Forecasts for Europe and North America include the expected yearly revenue, sales volume, and penetration of digital keys from 2024 to 2030.



Finally, the report provides valuable insights into upcoming growth opportunities for diverse industry stakeholders.



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is Automotive Digital Key? What is the supply chain structure for Automotive Digital key technology?

What are the primary drivers and restraints of Automotive Digital key Market?

How will the Automotive Digital Key Market grow? What is the adoption trend among OEMs? Who are the technology players?

How do Europe and North America's Automotive Digital key market sizes differ? Which region will see maximum growth?

What are the growth avenues for the Automotive Digital key Market in Europe and North America until 2030? How will they help important stakeholders in the Automotive Digital key industry?

RESEARCH SCOPE



The analysis aims to provide insights into several areas:

Current technological trends, features, and services influencing the landscape of automotive digital keys

Market projections specific to Europe and North America

Involvement of diverse ecosystem participants, particularly OEMs and technology providers

Opportunities and challenges industry stakeholders face

Business prospects for stakeholders spanning the entire market spectrum

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment - Automotive Digital Key Market

Key Findings

Digital Key Penetration and Forecast Snapshot

Regional Market Snapshot

Digital Key Technology and Adoption Trends among OEM Groups

Portfolio and Snapshot by Technology Provider

Standards and Regulations

Growth Environment - Transformation in Automotive Digital Key Market

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Digital Key Industry

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Market Definition

Distribution Channels

Growth Environment - Companies to Action (C2A), Automotive Digital Key Market

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Vehicle Sales with Digital Key Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Digital Key Vehicle Sales with Digital Key Forecast by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Environment - Trends & Regulations

Major Trends Impacting Automotive Digital Keys

Impact of Digital Keys on Connected Car Platforms

Competing Standards by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)

Introduction

Evolution of Car Access Keys

Block Diagram

Product Roadmap and Technological Advancement

Comparison of BLE, NFC, and UWB

Impact of UWB on Security and Convenience after Integration with BLE and NFC

Future Developments in Digital Keys - Biometrics

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Growth Generator Automotive Digital Key, Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Vehicle Sales with Digital Key Forecast

Digital Key Penetration Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Vehicle Sales with Digital Key Forecast

Digital Key Penetration Forecast

Forecast Analysis

BMW Group

Mercedes-Benz Group

Geely Group

Toyota Group

Hyundai Group

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM)

Tata Motors Group

Volkswagen Group

Technology Provider Profiles

Continental Automotive Systems

Valeo

Huf

Forvia Hella

Denso (Infinite Key)

Bosch

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2 - Integration with Connected Car Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Biometrics Integration

