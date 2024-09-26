Clean Motion initiates pilot program for solar-powered EVIG in the Netherlands for pharmaceutical product deliveries.

In October, Clean Motion will launch a pilot program in Amsterdam featuring its solar-powered electric vehicle, EVIG. A few vehicles will be tested for deliveries of pharmaceutical products, medicines, and medical equipment in urban environments. This program marks an important step toward improving sustainability and efficiency in healthcare logistics.



Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-09-26

At the beginning of October, Clean Motion will launch a pilot program in Amsterdam for its solar-powered electric vehicle, EVIG, focusing on deliveries of pharmaceutical products, medicines, and medical equipment. A few EVIG vehicles will be used to test and evaluate their performance in delivering sensitive medical products, including medicines and medical equipment, to hospitals and pharmacies in urban areas.

"This pilot is an important milestone for us as we enter the next phase of commercialization and industrialization. We see great potential for EVIG to improve the sustainability and efficiency of distributing pharmaceutical and medical products in cities like Amsterdam, where sustainability and environmental adaptation are crucial and often limited," says Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer at Clean Motion.

The program is the next step in a collaboration that began in 2022, where the customer has actively contributed to the requirements for EVIG. During the program, these requirements will be validated, and additional equipment identified for a final specification ahead of the planned rollout in 2025. The company is part of a European group with a fleet of approximately 4,000 distribution vehicles, but due to confidentiality, the customer cannot be named at this time.

Christoffer continues, "Companies of this size have long decision-making processes and strict regulations regarding how they procure, purchase, and test vehicles and products. Especially when these change how they operate, there are many stakeholders involved who need to be on board with the transformation process. This particular customer is one of the larger operators we've chosen to involve early in the development phase of EVIG, so we are well-prepared to move faster in their decision-making process."

The pilot program is one of several to be conducted this fall with various companies across Europe, aligning with Clean Motion’s plan to scale up EVIG and establish the vehicle as a leading solution for sustainable deliveries. By carefully testing and complementing the vehicles with equipment based on specific customer needs, a solid foundation is being laid for future larger-scale rollouts.

