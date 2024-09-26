Vitamin K2 Global Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: Increasing Demand for 100% Vegetarian Vitamin K2 Supplements

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin K2 Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vitamin K2 market is forecasted to grow by USD 180.4 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.31% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing demand for vitamin supplements, growing prevalence of osteoporosis, and rising demand in emerging markets. This study identifies the increasing application in cosmetic industries as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamin K2 market growth during the next few years. Also, rising awareness of the benefits of vitamin K2 in bone and brain development of children and increasing demand for 100% vegetarian vitamin K2 supplements will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the vitamin K2 market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The vitamin K2 market is segmented as below:

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

The report on the vitamin K2 market covers the following areas:

Market sizing

Market forecast

Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vitamin k2 market vendors that include Allastir, Anderson Group, Anthem Biosciences, Balchem, BASF, Codex Drugs, DuPont de Nemours, GeneFerm Biotechnology Co., Koninklijke DSM, Lesaffre and Cie, Lonza Group, Menadiona, Nestle, Novozymes, Nutralife Health Products, Purayati, Seebio Biotech Shanghai Co., The Himalayan Organics, Viridis BioPharma and Vox Nutrition.

Also, the market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Technavio Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Vitamin K2 Market 2018 - 2022

5.2 Source segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.3 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Vitamin K2 Market



7 Five Forces Analysis



8 Market Segmentation by Source

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Source

8.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Source



9 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

9.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview



11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

11.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.7 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.11 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.13 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.14 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.15 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.16 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

11.17 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

Allastir Pvt. Ltd.

Anderson Global Group LLC

Anthem Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Balchem Inc.

BASF SE

Codex Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

GeneFerm Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lesaffre and Cie

Lonza Group Ltd.

MENADIONA

Nestle SA

Novozymes AS

Nutralife Health Products Inc.

Purayati

Seebio Biotech Shanghai Co. Ltd.

The Himalayan Organics

Viridis BioPharma Pvt. Ltd.

Vox Nutrition Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2kol4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.