Vitamin K2 Global Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: Increasing Demand for 100% Vegetarian Vitamin K2 Supplements

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin K2 Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vitamin K2 market is forecasted to grow by USD 180.4 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.31% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by increasing demand for vitamin supplements, growing prevalence of osteoporosis, and rising demand in emerging markets. This study identifies the increasing application in cosmetic industries as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamin K2 market growth during the next few years. Also, rising awareness of the benefits of vitamin K2 in bone and brain development of children and increasing demand for 100% vegetarian vitamin K2 supplements will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the vitamin K2 market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The vitamin K2 market is segmented as below:
By Source
- Natural
- Synthetic
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
The report on the vitamin K2 market covers the following areas:
- Market sizing
- Market forecast
- Market industry analysis
The vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vitamin k2 market vendors that include Allastir, Anderson Group, Anthem Biosciences, Balchem, BASF, Codex Drugs, DuPont de Nemours, GeneFerm Biotechnology Co., Koninklijke DSM, Lesaffre and Cie, Lonza Group, Menadiona, Nestle, Novozymes, Nutralife Health Products, Purayati, Seebio Biotech Shanghai Co., The Himalayan Organics, Viridis BioPharma and Vox Nutrition.
Also, the market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Technavio Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2023
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Vitamin K2 Market 2018 - 2022
5.2 Source segment analysis 2018 - 2022
5.3 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022
5.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022
5.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Vitamin K2 Market
7 Five Forces Analysis
8 Market Segmentation by Source
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by Source
8.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
8.5 Market opportunity by Source
9 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
9.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
9.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
10 Customer Landscape
10.1 Customer landscape overview
11 Geographic Landscape
11.1 Geographic segmentation
11.2 Geographic comparison
11.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.7 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.11 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.13 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.14 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.15 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.16 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
11.17 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
12.1 Market drivers
12.2 Market challenges
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
12.4 Market opportunities/restraints
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
13.3 Landscape disruption
13.4 Industry risks
14 Competitive Analysis
- Allastir Pvt. Ltd.
- Anderson Global Group LLC
- Anthem Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Balchem Inc.
- BASF SE
- Codex Drugs Pvt. Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- GeneFerm Biotechnology Co. Ltd
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lesaffre and Cie
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- MENADIONA
- Nestle SA
- Novozymes AS
- Nutralife Health Products Inc.
- Purayati
- Seebio Biotech Shanghai Co. Ltd.
- The Himalayan Organics
- Viridis BioPharma Pvt. Ltd.
- Vox Nutrition Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2kol4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.