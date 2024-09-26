Silicones Global Markets Report 2024: Revenue Data from 2022 to 2023, Estimates for 2024, Forecasts for 2025, and CAGR Projection through 2029

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicones: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicones market was valued at USD 17.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 23.3 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6%.

This report primarily focuses on silicone and its industrial applications in transportation, construction, personal care, energy, healthcare, electronics and others sectors. This report covers some of the parameters of silicone examined by industries and regulatory bodies due to their growing advances and expansions in the numerous industrial sectors.

The global silicone market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for silicone-based products across various industries, including construction, automotive, healthcare and electronics. Silicones are versatile materials that offer unique properties, including thermal stability, chemical resistance and flexibility, making them suitable for various applications. The silicone market is rising due to the development of new silicone products and advancements in manufacturing techniques, which elevate the material's capabilities. These advancements make silicones essential components across various industries, fueled by the ever-increasing demand for strong and durable bonding solutions.

The incorporation of silicone has led to a surge in its use for various car parts in the automotive sector. Engine gaskets, sensors, internal and external coatings, and accessories depend on silicones' adhesion and durability. Specialized silicones are employed in the construction industry for their ability to withstand high temperatures. The electronics industry also continues to be a significant market for silicone, especially with the growth of consumer goods and rising industrialization.

Sustainability and recycling are also major trends shaping the market. Stringent regulations are pushing manufacturers to develop new silicone recycling techniques. ECO USA Recycling, Ecovalley Silicones Pvt. Ltd. and Harmony Recycling Inc. are among the companies offering recycling services. This shift offers comparable performance to traditional options with a significantly reduced environmental footprint.

The regions encompassing the silicone market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the RoW. In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the silicone market, accounting for a 44.9% global market share. China and the U.S. are the factors driving the international market, as they are among the top manufacturers and exporters of automotive, building and construction, electronics and consumer goods, which significantly impacts their economies. This is expected to grow in the future.

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size in terms of value and volume, its revenue prospects, and a market share analysis by product form, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and future prospects of silicone polymers in industrial and consumer applications

A look at recent patent grants

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Company profiles of market leaders, including Wacker Chemie AG, DuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Dow, Elkem ASA

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Compounds of Silicones

Siloxane

Polydimethylsiloxane

Silicone Properties

Silicone Industrial Applications

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Surge in the Construction and Automotive Industries Increasing Demand for Silicones in Energy and Electronics Industries

Restraints Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding Silicones Fluctuating Price of Silicones Availability of Substitutes for Silicone Products

Opportunity Growing Silicone Usage in Healthcare and Medical Applications Rise of Silicone Recycling



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Next-Generation Silicone Recycling

Biocompatible Silicones

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in the Silicone Industry

Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Importance of Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Patent Analysis Based on Companies to Which Patents Were Issued

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Form Silicone Elastomers Silicone Fluids Silicone Resins Silicone Gels Others

Market Analysis by End Use Construction Transportation Electronics Personal Care and Consumer Goods Healthcare Industrial Processes Energy Other End Uses

Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Silicone Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the Silicone Sector

Carbon Footprint and Environmental Impact

Labor Practices

Transparency and Governance

Silicone Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG in the Silicone Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

