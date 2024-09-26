Brand Reputation Summit for PR/Marketing/Branding & Communications Professionals: Create an Infallible Reputation Management Plan - San Diego, CA, United States - January 28-29, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Brand Reputation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brand Reputation Summit has been announced!

Part of the 'TED-style' storytelling leadership Summit portfolio, this is a cross-industry event designed for PR/Marketing/Branding & Communications professionals to help create an infallible reputation management plan that ensures you can protect your company or brand against any potential reputational threat.

In today's super-connected world, news travels fast, especially if it's bad news. A negative perception of your company or brand can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue. The smallest incident can snowball into a reputational threat and every organization - from Fortune 500s to start-ups, is vulnerable.

Join PR/Marketing & Communications professionals for the Industry's ONLY 'TED-Style' Reputation & Brand Resilience Summit. By attending you will learn best practices in how to:

DIAGNOSE where reputational threats to your company or brand currently lie

IDENTIFY the types of PR crisis you may deal with in the future

DEVELOP a robust and infallible reputation management strategy plan involving pre-emptive planning, contingency and recovery plans of action.

KNOW the do's and don'ts from brand and communications experts when responding to major reputational threats

TURN potential crisis moments into positive opportunities for future company success

So whether you're a smaller company dealing with negative online reviews or a larger company dealing with increased scrutiny from the media, online and the general public, this event is not to be missed! Hear from 20+ cross-industry speakers sharing their stories and front-line experiences of planning, contingency & recovery, while managing internal and public communications in often challenging, fast-moving situations.

Summit Themes Include:

Critical Thinking: The Bridge PR & AI Need

The Future of Online Reputation Management

The Art of Storytelling to Enhance Your Brand Reputation

You are only as good as your Reputation!

Leading by Example in Your Organization

From Unknown Brand to Known Brand

Maintaining your Reputation: Do's & Don'ts

Social Leadership & Accountability

Protecting your Reputation from Imposters

Building a Brand on Social Media

Cyber Security for Reputation and Brand Resilience in the Digital World

Integrating Old School Tactics with New Tools into Reputation Strategy

What's next for Reputation Management: 2024 & Beyond?

Marketers and Communicators: Take the Helm with Generative (Gen) AI Change Management

Building your Brand with Diverse Audiences

Developing & Maintaining an Authentic Brand Voice

Choosing a Reputation Management Partner

Turning Negative PR into Positive PR

