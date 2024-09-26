PRESS RELEASE

EnnoDC unveils the next generation of dendritic cell-targeting immunotherapies supported by new leadership and an evolved strategy

Versatile new technology featuring an antibody fused with an antigen, harnesses the power of immunotherapy and vaccines by stimulating dendritic cells through CD40 to deliver a targeted and effective immune response for cancer and infectious diseases

New approach aims to reduce harmful side effects and optimize the immune system's ability to detect, combat, and prevent cancer and infectious diseases

Dr. Jean-Paul Kress, former Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys, joins as Board Chairman; Christophe Hubert, industry veteran and entrepreneur joins as Chief Executive Officer; with co-founder Prof. Yves Levy, as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Dr. Hatem Azim joining as Chief Medical Officer Oncology

Paris, France, 26 September 2024 – EnnoDC (or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of first-in-class dendritic cell-targeting immunotherapies, unveils today its promising pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage programs for cancer and infectious diseases.

EnnoDC’s technology, developed by the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI) of Inserm (French National Institute for health and Medical Research) and its spin-off LinKinVax, combines an antibody fused with an antigen to stimulate Dendritic Cells (DCs) through CD40 and deliver a targeted and effective immune response. The technology has already entered clinical development in the field of infectious diseases. EnnoDC is now extending the use of its technology to expand its portfolio of immunotherapies to fight cancers. EnnoDC is one of the innovative projects selected and supported by the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster, whose mission is to accelerate the development of innovation in oncology.

Immunotherapies, which enable a patient’s immune system to recognize and target cancer cells, have made a significant difference to cancer patients over the last decade. However, many patients fail to mount a robust and durable immune response, resistance can develop, and immune-related adverse events and systemic toxicity can be severe.

DCs are crucial for the development of immune memory to identify and eliminate threats such as viruses and cancer. They form the basis of EnnoDC’s first-in-class immunotherapy platform by directly targeting DCs through a unique anti-CD40 antibody fused with tumor-specific or a pathogenic antigen, driving a highly specific immune response.

EnnoDC’s evolution is accompanied by a change of leadership with the appointment of Christophe Hubert as the new Chief Executive Officer. Christophe is an international business executive and biotech entrepreneur, with over 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He previously served as SVP of Asia Merck and was the founder of three biotech companies.

Christophe Hubert, Chief Executive Officer of EnnoDC, commented: “I am honored to lead the team at EnnoDC as it pioneers the development of the next generation of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. This is a fantastic opportunity to translate some of the best research within the immunotherapy space into meaningful change for patients.”

Dr Jean-Paul Kress has joined EnnoDC as its Chairman of the Board and brings over 25 years of experience driving transformative change in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. As the former CEO of MorphyoSys, he has completed two significant transactions: the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in 2021 and the acquisition of MorphoSys by Novartis in 2024.

Dr. Jean-Paul Kress, Chairman of EnnoDC added: “My time at MorphoSys has given me a deep appreciation of the complexities and challenges of developing effective treatments for cancer. EnnoDC’s new technology at the forefront of medicine drew me to the role of Chairman as I see great promise in the scientific approach which has already shown promise in the clinic. I look forward to working with the Board and management.”

Dr Hatem Azim has also joined EnnoDC as the Chief Medical Officer Oncology and is an expert in cancer and drug development. His previous research focused on breast cancer and early drug development, with his contributions shaping international guidelines. This new clinical oncology expertise will be particularly useful with EnnoDC’s additional focus on developing immunotherapies for cancer.

Pr. Yves Lévy, co-founder, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at EnnoDC concluded: “Clinical progress and technological development over the last ten years in the fields of infectious diseases and cancer in an academic laboratory like the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI), supported by its supervisory authorities, is a source of great pride for all researchers. However, challenges remain immense and we are aware of this. The environment and resources provided by EnnoDC will be essential to succeed for the benefit of patients.”

EnnoDC has an extensive pipeline of clinical and preclinical stage assets in HPV-induced cancers, prostate cancer and in infectious diseases. A Phase I/II clinical trial with CD40.HVac is currently running in 24 HPV16+ oropharyngeal cancer patients at Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus and Curie Institute in France. EnnoDC is planning to initiate in Q2 2025 a Phase IIb in HPV16+ oropharyngeal cancer patients and is planning a pre-IND filing for a Phase I/IIa trial in prostate cancer early 2027. A Phase I/IIa clinical trial for a prophylactic COVID-19 vaccine is ongoing and a Phase I clinical trial with a HIV vaccine has been completed.

* EnnoDC is the trading name of LinKinVax Europe SAS.

