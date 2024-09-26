Tomorrow Street Selects Nile to Join its Scaleup X Programme with Vodafone

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nile, a pioneer in an entirely new generation of wired and wireless LAN solutions for the enterprise, and Tomorrow Street, a joint venture between Vodafone and Luxembourg's national technology incubator, Technoport, today announced that Nile has joined Tomorrow Street’s Scaleup X programme, which is designed to help bring the next generation of strategic suppliers into Vodafone through an accelerated selection process.



Tomorrow Street selected Nile for its potential to give Vodafone’s enterprise customers a new generation wired and wireless Local Area Network (LAN) delivered as a service, with complete zero-trust network access security, zero up-front expense, and the industry’s only performance guarantees for coverage, capacity, and uptime. Nile’s innovative approach to AI-driven network automation also dramatically reduces the burden of network operations for service providers’ managed services teams and enterprise IT customers.

“In evaluating new solutions to be included in our 2024 cohort of scaleup companies, the Nile Access Service stood out for its innovative approach to providing connectivity for today’s enterprises,” said Neil Cocker, a Tomorrow Street company director and Head of Scouting. “Nile’s fresh take on automation, security, operational intelligence, and billing make for an intriguing proposition.”

Tomorrow Street provides access to relevant fast-growing scaleups with innovative commercialised solutions that have the potential to scale across large corporations. Scaleup partners are selected in close co-operation with Vodafone experts and senior stakeholders to offer an established range of technology solutions that accelerate digital transformation and create new revenue opportunities for businesses like Nile and its customers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tomorrow Street to deliver a new vision of the enterprise network,” said Pankaj Patel, Nile’s CEO and co-founder. “The Nile Access Service is ideal for service providers like Vodafone, as it provides a complete wired and wireless LAN offering that enables service providers to strengthen their relationships with their enterprise customers but doesn’t add to their operational burden.”

Nile is participating in two events being held by Tomorrow Street in October 2024. The first is in Luxembourg on 16-17 October 2024 and will include Procurement leaders and decision-makers from Vodafone Procurement & Connectivity Co. The second will occur in London at Vodafone’s HQ on 24 October 2024, with key stakeholders and technology leaders from Vodafone Group.

About the Nile Access Service

The Nile Access Service is powered by a new approach for securing enterprise networks that combines built-in zero-trust security for the campus, cloud native software delivery, AI, and automation with a high-performance wired and wireless LAN in an “as-a-Service” offering. The Nile Access Service was built from the ground up to prevent lateral movement cyber attacks while completely automating the network lifecycle management process. This complete service offering is a comprehensive package including hardware and software components, 24/7 support, and zero upfront capital expense, all of which are backed by the industry’s only performance guarantees for availability, coverage, and capacity.

To learn more about the Nile Access Service, visit https://nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service

About Nile

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by building natively secure connectivity that modernises IT operations with a new AI networking architecture, delivering enterprise networks entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates zero-trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organisations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities with superior connectivity that reduces the burden on critical IT resources. For more information, visit nilesecure.com/solutions/nile-access-service .

About Tomorrow Street

Tomorrow Street is an innovation centre that accelerates leading-edge technology through scaling late-stage startups. Tomorrow Street is a joint venture between Vodafone and Luxembourg's technology incubator, Technoport. Its innovation centre hosts and supports the next generation of strategic suppliers to Vodafone and is a technology hub that attracts entrepreneurs and talent to the fast-growing tech sector in Luxembourg.

Tomorrow Street's latest programme Scaleup X is designed to connect Vodafone with fast-growing post-series A scaleups and select the next generation of strategic suppliers enabling new customer propositions and accelerating digital transformation.

For further information, visit www.tomorrowstreet.co.

