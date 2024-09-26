Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Report (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports) 2024: Dominant Share of Palm Oil Production was held by Indonesia in 2023, Followed by Malaysia and Thailand

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific palm oil market is forecasted to reach US$47.21 billion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6%, during the period spanning from 2024 to 2028.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific palm oil market is supported by factors such as growing population, surging biofuel production, expanding cosmetics sector and escalating application in various markets. However, the market growth would be challenged by growing labour challenges, rising economic and social issues and increasing environmental concerns.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like accelerating baked goods & confectionery retail sales, rapid adoption in laundry detergent market, rising initiatives to ban Trans Fat and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting.





The Asia-Pacific palm oil market by region can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines. In 2023, the dominant share of palm oil production was held by Indonesia, followed by Malaysia and Thailand.

The fastest growing country, both in terms of production and consumption, is Indonesia due to increasing palm oil plantation area, favourable government regulations and rising number of edible oil manufacturers engaged in palm oil production activities.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific palm oil market segmented on the basis of segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports.

The major countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of leading players - Wilmar International, PT Astra International, Tbk, Sime Darby Berhad, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and IOI Corporation Berhad - are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $47.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

Fractional Oil Types obtained from Palm Fruit

Product Types of Palm Oil

Production Process of Palm Oil

Health Benefits of Palm Oil

End Use Industries of Palm Oil

Palm Oil Value Chain Analysis

Difference Between Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market by Value

Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market Forecast by Value

Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume

Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast

Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume by Country

Country Market Analysis

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

India

China

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Philippines

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers Growing Population Surging Biofuel Production Expanding Cosmetics Market Escalating Application in Various Markets

Key Trends and Developments Accelerating Baked Goods & Confectionery Retail Sales Rapid Adoption in Laundry Detergent Market Rising Initiatives to Ban Trans Fat Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting

Challenges Growing Labour Challenges Rising Economic & Social Issues Increasing Environmental Concerns



Company Profiles

Wilmar International Limited

PT Astra International, Tbk (Astra Agro Lestari)

Sime Darby Berhad

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7zduh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment