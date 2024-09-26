UXLINK Now Listed on the Crypto.com

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK is excited to announce that $UXLINK is now officially listed on the Crypto.com App, one of the leading cryptocurrency platforms in the world. Users can now seamlessly purchase $UXLINK with USD, EUR, and over 20 additional fiat currencies, making it easier than ever to trade and invest in this innovative asset.

With millions of users globally, Crypto.com provides a secure, user-friendly experience for buying, selling, and managing cryptocurrencies. The addition of $UXLINK to the platform enhances accessibility for both new and experienced traders alike.

Overview of UXLINK:

UXLINK stands at the forefront of Web3 social platforms and infrastructure, offering a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates social networking with blockchain technology. With over 100 ecosystem partners, UXLINK is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that drive user engagement and growth. The introduction of the SLP system underscores UXLINK’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic community, enhancing the value of $UXLINK tokens, and setting new standards in the social infrastructure space.



About UXLINK:

UXLINK is the world’s largest Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider, connecting a wide array of ecosystem partners and users through a seamless and interactive digital experience. By leveraging blockchain technology, UXLINK aims to redefine social networking, ensuring a secure, transparent, and rewarding environment for its global community.

