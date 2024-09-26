Global and China China Charging/Swapping Research Report 2024: For Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), OEMs Set Foot in the Electricity Sales Side Reform and Virtual Power Plants, and Explore Business Models

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Charging/Swapping (Liquid Cooling Overcharging System, Small Power, Swapping, V2G, etc) Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on charging and swapping: OEMs quicken their pace of entering liquid cooling overcharging, V2G, and virtual power plants.



China leads the world in technological innovation breakthroughs in electric vehicles. New technologies such as high-power liquid cooling overcharging, intelligent swapping, vehicle-to-grid (V2G), PV-storage-charging integration, and virtual power plants have become the new development trends of charging infrastructure in the next stage.



A single liquid cooling overcharging gun features power of >480kW, and 4C-6C fast charging batteries will become standard configuration of flagship models.



'Overcharging', namely, ultra-fast charging, uses high-power DC charging mode, reducing a lot of charging time, and can charge from 0% to 80% in 10-20 minutes or less. There are two main ultra-fast charging technology routes: high current and high voltage. The former requires thermal management technology and is difficult to implement, while the latter can reduce energy consumption and weight, increase cruising range, and save space.



Liquid cooling technology can effectively dissipate the heat generated during charging, increase the cable transmission power, and ultimately achieve high-power charging. The application of liquid cooling charging technology has significantly improved the charging efficiency of vehicles, featuring high charging efficiency, low heat generation, high safety, and low noise.



As of now, there have been more than 2,400 >360kW stations with liquid cooling overcharging in China, but with less than 1% market share. Multiple OEMs, operators and solution providers have announced a plan to build a large-scale overcharging network.

Comparing the configuration, charging efficiency and other parameters of overcharging stations of major OEMs, currently their overcharging stations still use the overcharging pile + fast charging pile combination. The charging power of a single overcharging gun has been higher than 480kW, even up to 800kW.



Seen from the policy orientation of local governments, a single >480kW gun is defined as an overcharging pile; in March 2024, the Development and Reform Commission of Shenzhen City and the Shenzhen Administration for Market Regulation formulated standards for the grading evaluation of overcharging equipment and the design of overcharging stations, clarifying that the rated power of a single overcharging gun should not be lower than 480kW.



In terms of battery, the decline in cost of lithium battery raw materials has brought about the shift from cost orientation to performance orientation. OEMs such as NIO, Zeekr and Aion have launched models with a range of 800km on market. EV range of over 800km will become the standard for flagship models.



OEMs' deployment of self-operated overcharging stations has a significant impact on the pricing strategy, sales and user experience of flagship models.



Battery structure innovation and process optimization continue to improve system specific energy:



Large modules and CTP continue to iterate, over 10,000-ton integrated die-casting is introduced into battery trays, CTB technology optimizes battery volume utilization, and mass production of large cylindrical batteries speeds up.



At present, the fully liquid cooling charging piles put into operation on the market deliver the maximum single-gun power of 600-800kW, still far from the limit of ultra-fast charging. According to GB/T20234. 1-2023 Connection Set of Conductive Charging for Electric Vehicles - Part 1: General Requirements, a new national standard for new energy vehicle charging guns, which was issued and took effect in September 2023, this document applies to DC charging connection sets with rated voltage not higher than DC1500V and rated current (continuous maximum operating current) not higher than 1000A. This means that when the technology is mature, overcharging piles can achieve the maximum charging power of 1500kW.



From another perspective, OEMs still need to face the status quo that at present the existing charging piles with < 250A charging current sweep as high as 98% and the >400A overcharging piles account for less than 1%. To solve the problem of limited charging speed caused by the current limit of public DC charging piles, BYD has explored another more cost-effective overcharging technology route.



New BYD Hiace 07 EV is equipped with an 800V vehicle voltage platform and the e-platform 3. 0Evo, the world's first intelligent current-boosting fast charging technology. Hiace 07 EV packs voltage-boosting (pile-to-vehicle) and current-boosting (vehicle-to-blade battery) technologies. Based on voltage-boosting charging, the current-boosting charging technology gets upgraded, breaking the 250A current limit at the pile end and achieving maximum current of 400A at the vehicle end. Under any voltage platform, the maximum capacity of GB15 standard-compliant public DC charging piles in the existing charging networks will be brought into full play.



For vehicle-to-grid (V2G), OEMs set foot in the electricity sales side reform and virtual power plants, and explore business models.



On January 4, 2024, the National Energy Administration issued a programmatic document on vehicle-to-grid (V2G), the 'Implementation Opinions of the National Development and Reform Commission and Other Ministries and Commissions on Strengthening the Integration and Interaction between New Energy Vehicles and Power Grids'. This document is a programmatic document for launching V2G at the national level, suggesting that V2G is officially launched as a national project, and the corresponding implementation rules and pilot plan documents will be issued subsequently.



The document is aimed at governments at all levels and power grid systems, and indicates China's intention of promoting V2G through power grids first. The document proposes a technology roadmap for implementation of V2G.



According to the document, V2G can be divided into two stages: orderly charging, and bidirectional charging and discharging.



Orderly charging is to reduce the load pressure on power grids caused by large-scale fast charging of vehicles, by way of dynamically adjusting the charging time and power according to the actual power demand of users, and shaving peaks and filling valleys.



Bidirectional charging and discharging is to give full play to the energy storage capacity of electric vehicle batteries, provide flexible adjustment capabilities for power grids through reverse power transmission to the power grids, and ensure the balance between social power supply and demand.



According to the policy document, before 2025, large-scale orderly charging should be achieved, and bidirectional charging and discharging should be initially verified through pilot projects; by 2030, large-scale application of bidirectional charging and discharging should be achieved and the adjustment capabilities of V2G should be fully utilized.



Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers

Development Path of Body Control Functions

Advantages of Zone Control

Architecture of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers

Development and Evolution of BDCs

Main Integrated Functions of BDCs

Solutions of Integrating BDCs with Air Conditioning Systems

Functional Integration of BDCs of Tier 1 Suppliers

Hardware Architecture of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers

Features of BDC Hardware Platforms (1): Output Control

Features of BDC Hardware Platforms (2): Input Acquisition

BDC Load Driver Chips

BDC Hardware Design Based on SemiDrive G9X

Main Functions of ZCUs

Main Integrated Functions of ZCUs

Functions of ZCUs (1): Zonal Power Supply Centers

Functions of ZCUs (2): Zonal Information Centers

Functions of ZCUs (3): Zonal Functions and Drive Centers

ZCU Design Solutions

Advantages of ZCUs

Body (Zone) Domain Controller Market

Content-per-car Value of BDCs

Penetration Rate of BDCs in Chinese Passenger Cars, 2023

China's Passenger Car Body (Zone) Domain Controller Market Size, 2023-2027E

OEM Market Share of Passenger Car BCM Suppliers in China, 2023

Summary and Trend of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers of Tier 1 Suppliers

Body (Zone) Domain Controllers of Tier 1 Suppliers

Integration of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers and Power Distribution Functions

Intelligent power distribution boxes integrated with BCM Functions

Integration of Intelligent Power Distribution Boxes and ZCUs

Load Power Supply of ZCUs: 12V - 48V

Body (Zone) Domain Integrated Gateways

Integration of Body (Zone) Domain with Power Domain and Chassis Domain

Cross-domain Fusion Products in the Body Domain

Cases of Body Domain Integrated Computing

Chip Application of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers

MCUs

Summary of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers (MCUs)

Body (Zone) Domain Controllers (MCUs)

Application Cases of Body (Zone) Domain Controllers (MCUs

Tips for Choosing MCUs of ZCUs

Localization in the Market of MCUs for Body (Zone) Domain Controllers

MOSFET

Summary of BCM MOSFETs

Body (Zone) Domain Controller MOSFET Solutions

High Current Power Distribution Solutions: Driver Chip MOSFET Discrete Solutions

ZCU MOSFET Solutions: Application of Onsemir SmartFET in ZCUs

Onsemir SmartFET: Control and Driving Modes in ZCUs

Application of Onsemi SmartFET: Three Applications of High-side SmartFETs

HSD Chips

Summary of Body (Zone) Domain Controller HSD Chips

HSD Chips Replace Relays and Fuses in BDCs

Application Cases of Body (Zone) Domain Controller HSD Chips

How to Use HSDs to Drive Headlights?

Communication Chips

Summary of Body (Zone) Domain Controller Communication Chips

ZCU Communication Chips

Network Communication Topology of ZCUs under Zonal Architecture

Body (Zone) Domain Controller Solutions of OEMs

Body (Zone) Domain Controller Installation of OEMs

Tesla

Li Auto

NIO

Xpeng

Leapmotor

Evolution of EEA Technology Roadmap

Four-Leaf Clover: ZCUs

Neta

Xiaomi

AITO

Changan

GAC

SAIC

Great Wall Motor

BYD

Geely

Voyah

FAW Hongqi

BMW

Volvo

Volkswagen

Foreign Body (Zone) Domain Controller Solution Providers

Aptiv

Marelli

Continental

UAES

Chinese Body (Zone) Domain Controller Solution Providers

Jingwei Hirain

Steelmate

YF Tech

Nobo Automotive Technology

KEBODA

OFILM

ATECH

FMT

Rothwell

Linked Intelligent Technology

Desay SV

G-Pulse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptfvnz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.