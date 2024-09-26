Egypt Gift Card and Incentive Card Market and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2024: A US $1 Billion Market by 2028, Registering 9.9% CAGR During 2024-2028

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in Egypt is expected to record a CAGR of 9.9% during 2024-2028. Egypt's gift card market is forecast to increase from US$0.6 billion in 2023 to reach US$1 billion by 2028.



The gift card sector in Egypt is expanding with diverse offerings, from tech and gaming to fashion and groceries. Key developments include the introduction of popular international and local brands, with a notable strategic partnership between YouGotaGift and Carrefour enhancing distribution and accessibility across the country.

Product Launches and Innovations:

Apple Gift Cards - Apple gift cards are popular in Egypt and allow users to buy apps, books, movies, music and Apple products on the Apple Store. These cards come in physical and digital forms with denominations ranging from $25 to $100.

Google Play Gift Cards - Google Play gift cards are a notable option for Android users in Egypt to purchase premium content like paid apps, games, movies and music on the Google Play store. The cards come in physical and digital forms with denominations between $5 and $500.

Parfois Gift Cards - Parfois gift cards enable women in Egypt to shop for fashion accessories like bags, shoes, clothing and jewelry at Parfois stores. The cards come in physical and digital forms.

Xbox Gift Cards - Xbox gift cards are perfect for gaming enthusiasts in Egypt to buy games and accessories on the Microsoft Xbox store. These digital cards come in denominations from $10 to $100.

Carrefour Gift Cards - Carrefour gift cards are prepaid cards that can be used for part or full payment at any Carrefour hypermarket or store in Egypt to buy groceries, electronics, beauty products, mobile accessories and more. The cards come in physical and digital forms.

Strategic Partnerships



The gift card market in 2023 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.

Company Coverage:

YouGotaGift

Carrefour

Apple

Google

Parfois

Microsoft Xbox

Report Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Egypt

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Egypt

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Egypt

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Egypt

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Egypt

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Egypt

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Egypt

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Egypt

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Egypt

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Egypt

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive comprehension of the dynamics of the gift card and incentive card markets: Recognise the opportunities in the market, the main drivers and trends, and the five-year projection for gift and incentive cards in Egypt.

Create strategies tailored to the market: To create your gift card strategy, identify growth categories and target particular opportunities across consumer segments and occasions; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.

Learn about the attitudes and behaviours of consumers in Egypt: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. With gift cards, you may obtain comprehensive information about retail spending for both corporate and retail customers.

Six key performance indicators (KPIs) provide a comprehensive view: the quantity of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and transaction value.

Distribution channel insights: Recognise the differences in gift card sales across online and offline channels as well as between first-party and third-party sales.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag6g0i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.