Verano Announces the Opening of Zen Leaf™ Arcadia in Prime New Phoenix Location

Zen Leaf Arcadia, formerly known as Local Joint, relocated from E University Drive to its new home at 2710 E Indian School Road in Phoenix, a busy thoroughfare with more than 54,000 daily vehicles 1

Opening Zen Leaf Arcadia follows Verano’s recent acquisition of Arizona and Virginia operations from The Cannabist Company , elevating the Company’s Arizona operational footprint to eight retail locations and 90,000 square feet of cultivation and processing capacity

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of Zen Leaf Arcadia in Phoenix, AZ, on Friday, September 27th, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting with representatives of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce at 8 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf Arcadia, located at 2710 E Indian School Road in Phoenix, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

After relocating from its former home on the city’s south side, Zen Leaf Arcadia will offer an array of enhanced features and conveniences for cannabis consumers, including additional point-of-sale stations, increased parking and an original cannabis-inspired mural painted by Verano in-house artist Jeremiah Kaniaupio. Beginning Friday, guests visiting Zen Leaf Arcadia throughout the grand opening weekend celebration will be greeted by food trucks, DJs, and an array of exciting doorbuster deals including BOGOs, mix-n-matches, and up to 50% off specials on select BITS™, Savvy™, Hi-Klas™, Vital™, Verano™ and (the) Essence™ items.

“We are thrilled to open Zen Leaf Arcadia in a prime new location, where our guests can enjoy new dispensary features and conveniences while browsing our extensive selection of award-winning products,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to join the Northeast Phoenix community and look forward to welcoming customers at Zen Leaf Arcadia for years to come.”

Zen Leaf Arcadia adds another convenient location for Phoenix area cannabis consumers as one of the Company’s eight Arizona dispensaries . Verano’s Arizona footprint also includes 90,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cultivation and processing operations, where the Company produces its portfolio of award-winning brands including Verano™ Reserve flower, Swift Lift™ pre-roll joints and vapes; (the) Essence™ and Savvy flower, edibles and vapes; On the Rocks™ Live Rosin vapes and extracts; BITS™ low-dose high-function edibles; Hi-Klas™ flower, extracts and vapes; Vital™ edibles and tinctures; and MÜV™ transdermal patches and topicals.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup. Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom .

1 AZ Dept of Transportation