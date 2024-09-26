Bitget Hosts the Inaugural Blockchain4Her Awards at SheFi Summit

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading crypto exchange and web3 company, hosted its inaugural Blockchain4Her Awards at the SheFi Summit in Singapore on September 17, 2024, with five winners announced across two categories. The event saw over 1,000 participants from around the world, with 100+ nominations received for the Awards. The event was supported by 12 major partners, including tier-1 media BeInCrypto, Crypto.News, The Coin Republic, Input Communications, Genzio, as well as leading community bodies like the Women in Web3 Switzerland.

The Blockchain4Her Awards is an initiative that celebrates and promotes women in the blockchain industry. Launched as part of Bitget's broader Blockchain4Her program, it addresses the gender disparity in the blockchain space, where female-led startups receive only a small fraction of total funding. The awards feature two main categories – the Rising Female in Blockchain Award and the Innovative Web3 Female Entrepreneur Award.

​​Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, delivered a keynote at the SheFi summit where she exclaimed Bitget's commitment to supporting women in blockchain. With the $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative, Bitget is taking steps towards empowerment by providing "role models, mentorship, networking, and targeted support, we’re ensuring that more women can step into leadership roles in the blockchain space," said Chen.

Bitget announced three winners for the ‘Rising Female in Blockchain Award’ category – Alexandra Nicorici, Gesa Schneider, and Rebecca Matsumura.

Alexandra Nicorici is the founder and host of the OOO podcast, a popular Web3 marketing podcast that connects marketing professionals to leading founders who are building transformative communities and products in the industry.

“Two years ago, if someone had told me I would receive a Rising Woman in Web3 Award, I wouldn’t have believed them. I was struggling a lot, in an industry that is not only a boys club, but not very mature yet,“ said Alexandra. “Today, I am more proud of myself and all the amazing women in Web3 who are rising, being present and contributing to this amazing industry.” Through her influence, Alexandra has helped several Web3 and crypto startups grow and drive valuable partnerships over the years.

Gesa Schneider is a renowned Devcon Scholar at the Ethereum Foundation and an active advocate at The Female Factor – one of the largest global communities for female leaders. “To be recognized as a Rising Female in Blockchain is such a great honor,” said Gesa during the Blockchain4Her Awards. “It validates my work to pioneer Web3 innovations for a sustainable future.”

The third winner is Rebecca Matsumura, an Associate Attorney at Fenwick & West. For almost a decade, Rebecca has provided legal guidance to blockchain and fintech firms, helping them manage compliance in the complex regulatory landscape. She is pioneering a new generation of women in law who want to step into the dynamic legal space of Web3 and crypto. Through this award, Bitget celebrates her transformative contribution to increasing inclusivity and openness in this niche sector.

The award for Innovative Web3 Female Entrepreneur went to Maika Isogawa, the co-founder and CEO of Webacy – one of the fastest-growing blockchain security suites. Tech and security have been historically quite underrepresented sectors for women, and the gap is more concerning in the Web3 industry. However, leaders like Maika have been actively inspiring change in this sector. Maika was also listed among the Forbes 30 under 30.

The winners were decided by a panel of four judges, including the CEO of Bitget Gracy Chen, the co-founder of Hacken Yevheniia Broshevan, leading venture capitalist Tess Hau, and the founder of SheFi Maggie Love Wu.

The awards are supported by a $10 million commitment from Bitget to promote diversity and inclusivity in the sector. The support loop for Blockchain4Her focuses on Elevating, Empowering, Educating, and Embracing women in blockchain. Bitget aims to ensure that women in Web3 have the appropriate resources, opportunities, and representation needed to succeed in their role.

The Blockchain4Her campaign provided scholarships for educational programs like SheFi’s 8-week blockchain course, mentorship opportunities, and participation in major industry events. The overall aim is to build a gender-diverse ecosystem where women play a significant role in driving technological advancements and leadership in blockchain​. As a part of the campaign, Bitget is also establishing an alumni group, where female entrepreneurs and leaders can exchange ideas and build networks to grow their careers.

After the success of the campaign at SheFi, Bitget is set to host various Blockchain4Her events in different regions.

