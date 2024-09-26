Conor Sedmak Named Vice President of Sales at Mountain Gazette

North Lake Tahoe, CA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conor Sedmak, formerly associate publisher of Mountain Gazette, has been named VP of Sales for the revived outdoor culture magazine. In his new role he will continue to strengthen common bonds with ad partners and open up new lines of communication with non-endemic brands.



He will work alongside Mountain Gazette Vice President Meghan Rogge to find new and interesting ways to activate around the release of future issues.

Regarding the move, Editor/Owner Mike Rogge said, “Conor Sedmak was one of the first people to offer help on the day I purchased Mountain Gazette. He’s built a sales effort that prioritizes mutually-beneficial partnerships with great brands over dollar signs and quick, crappy digital sales and helped build MG into a reputable, respected publication across the industry with strong partners and a waiting list of brands eager to join us in future issues. And, frankly, I love working with the guy.”

This move aligns with the October opening up of ad space for 2025 issues, Mountain Gazette 203 and Mountain Gazette 204, with priority given to current advertising partners. The 2024 issues are completely booked. Mountain Gazette ad partners share an excitement to support the uninterrupted, long-form content that Mountain Gazette strives to deliver to its readers, without expecting promises of editorial content, reciprocity or earned editorial as part of their partnership, a rarity in the publishing industry, but often a hallmark of independence.

“Having the opportunity to experience the growth of Mountain Gazette alongside Mike and our team over the last three years has been incredible,” said Conor Sedmak, “Collectively, we've seen Mountain Gazette grow from an ambitious concept with a small-but-dedicated community of a few thousand subscribers to a coveted product that reaches tens of thousands today. As a brand, Mountain Gazette has blossomed, with an audience of well over a hundred thousand who regularly engage with MG across its platforms. As Mountain Gazette continues to grow in its reach and scale, and as we continue to reach the cusp of new and exciting milestones, we're thrilled to have our ad partners share in this growth. We can't wait to see what the seasons ahead will have in store.”

About Mountain Gazette

Born in 1966 and revived in 2020 for a modern era, Mountain Gazette is the original outdoor magazine. The large format, bi-annual outdoor culture magazine features stunning photography and incredible long-form storytelling. Join the print revival and subscribe here.

When in Doubt, Go Higher.

