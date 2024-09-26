Fire Department Coffee Focuses Mission in October to Support Firefighters Battling Breast Cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire Department Coffee (FDC) is fueling the fight against breast cancer this October, launching a powerful initiative to raise funds for firefighters diagnosed with breast cancer.



Through its Fire Dept. Coffee Club and Fire Dept. Shirt Club , the company is raising funds, raising awareness and uniting its community of coffee lovers and firefighters to support firefighters battling breast cancer.

“Breast cancer — and so many other types of cancer — affect our sisters and brothers in the fire service,” said Luke Schneider, Founder and CEO of Fire Dept. Coffee. “This October, we’re focused on making sure no firefighter goes into this battle alone.”

More than 297,000 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society. Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with all cancers and a 14% higher risk of dying from it than the general public due to the exposure they face in the line of duty, research from the CDC/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH) shows. The increased risk includes breast cancer, and the likelihood is elevated for both male and female firefighters.

To raise awareness and funds for firefighters with breast cancer, FDC has crafted a limited-edition roast for October’s Fire Dept. Coffee Club. The coffee bag features a pink label with the words “Fueling the Fight” wrapped around a firehose in the shape of a breast cancer ribbon. Inside, coffee lovers will discover a rich, smooth roast that will create a deliciously distinctive aroma in homes, offices, and fire stations nationwide. This Peruvian and Ugandan blend is medium-dark roast and is perfect for enjoying during cooler fall weather.

Meanwhile, members of the Fire Dept. Shirt Club can wear their support on their chest because they will receive a limited-edition pink T-shirt featuring the same design of a fire hose shaped like a breast cancer ribbon.

Throughout the year, FDC partners with fire departments and charitable organizations through its monthly club. Each purchase of the Fire Dept. Coffee Club roast generates $2 for the cause and every Fire Dept. Shirt Club purchase contributes $5. In October, 100% of these funds will go directly to the Fire Dept. Coffee Foundation , which will distribute it to firefighters to help make their lives and their cancer fight a little easier.

“Whether you’re sipping your morning cup of coffee or walking around town wearing the ‘Fueling the Fight’ shirt, you’ll feel good knowing that you’re helping firefighters who are battling for their lives,” FDC Senior Vice President Jason Patton said. “We’re excited for this effort in October, and we hope to raise more money than ever before.”

Fire Department Coffee is committed to helping as many firefighters as possible. If you know a firefighter battling breast cancer who could benefit from their support, visit the Fire Department Coffee Foundation page on our site and complete the brief form under “How Can We Help?”

About Fire Dept. Coffee:

Founded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a veteran-owned business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting firefighters. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean, and coffee pods is freshly roasted in the U.S.A. by a dedicated team of coffee experts.

In 2018, the company established the Fire Dept. Coffee Charitable Foundation to give back to firefighters who have become sick or injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

Fire Department Coffee has an established social media presence of over 16 million followers across all channels and is available in retailers nationwide. They serve millions of coffee lovers through a high-quality product offering of coffee and gear items online and in retail and continue to expand rapidly year-over-year.

Contact info:

Marie Stravinskas

info@firedeptcoffee.com