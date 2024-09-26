NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 26, 2024.



OKX is One of the First Exchanges to List Hamster Kombat's HMSTR

OKX today listed Telegram mini-app game Hamster Kombat's HMSTR token on its spot market at 12:00 PM (UTC). OKX is one of the first major exchanges to list the token.

Eligible customers can also join the 'Trade and Earn HMSTR' campaign for the opportunity to claim a share of 65,000,000 HMSTR tokens. To qualify, participants must trade at least 100 USDT worth of HMSTR on OKX's spot or perpetual futures market and make a net deposit of at least 100 USDT.

Hamster Kombat is an innovative blockchain-based game where players manage virtual crypto exchanges operated by cute hamsters. The HMSTR token serves as the primary in-game currency, fueling various aspects of Hamster Kombat's gameplay and economy.

