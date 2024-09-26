GDEV Shares Recent Sustainability Achievements

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company (“GDEV” or the “Company”), has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s continued contribution to the communities we serve and the Company’s sustainability achievements towards generating a positive impact from gaming for all our stakeholders.

GDEV is committed to environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, and robust corporate governance. The report introduces updates to the GDEV Sustainability Strategy, including the Games for Good Philosophy and policies on supporting local communities where we operate.

Andrey Fadeev, Founder and CEO of GDEV, commented, “It is personally gratifying to me that our games not only entertain but also contribute to meaningful positive outcomes. From engaging players in eco-friendly practices to raising awareness on crucial social issues, we are transforming gaming into a powerful force for good. Who knew making a difference could be so much fun?”

Natasha Braginsky Mounier, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, added, “This report reflects our deep belief in the long term value of sustainable business practices. We demonstrate this through ongoing innovative and educational initiatives, engaging our workforce and the local communities. We are pleased with the progress we’ve made and will continue to seek effective solutions for the challenges of our times."

GDEV’s 2023 Sustainability Report can be found in our Sustainability section on the company's website: https://www.gdev.inc/sustainability.

GDEV is a gaming and entertainment holding company, focused on development and growth of its franchise portfolio across various genres and platforms. With a diverse range of subsidiaries including Nexters and Cubic Games, among others, GDEV strives to create games that will inspire and engage millions of players for years to come. Its franchises, such as Hero Wars, Island Hoppers, Pixel Gun 3D and others have accumulated over 550 million installs and $2.5 bln of bookings worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gdev.inc

Investor Relations

Roman Safiyulin | Chief Corporate Development Officer

investor@gdev.inc

