“A Women’s Work” Celebrates the Launch of Flagship All-Women Skilled Trades Training Centre in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Women’s Work (AWW) Support Centre is excited to announce the launch of its flagship location at 7-1111 Finch Avenue West in Toronto. AWW is the first Ontario-based, woman-led, non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women to enter the skilled trades, particularly construction, at no cost. Founded in 2022 by Natasha Ferguson, the Founder and Owner of EthelFox Construct Group, the organization is focused on providing educational and training programs to encourage more women to enter into the trades at a time when our province continues to face a skilled labour shortage.



“We are not just opening a school—we are opening doors to new possibilities for women in construction,” says Natasha Ferguson, AWW CEO. “This school represents a commitment to breaking barriers, empowering women with the skills to lead and succeed. Together, we are building a more inclusive, innovative future where opportunity knows no gender.”

What started as a privately funded pilot in 2022, is now a government-supported training program for women of all ages and from all walks of life. The 8-week pre-apprenticeship program includes foundational training, as well as skills training in tiling, drywall, framing, roofing, and painting. It’s followed by an 8-week paid job placement with a leading industry employer or a general contractor.

“Building a bright future for Ontario requires all hands on deck – but when women represent only one in ten workers in the skilled trades, it means we have one hand tied behind our back,” says David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “That’s why our government is proud to invest over $2.1 million through our Skills Development Fund to help A Women’s Work open this first-in-Ontario all-women training campus.”

The program is open to women who are Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and new-comers to Canada, and is absolutely free. There are no prerequisites related to skills or education, and no age limitations. AWW has had nearly 100 students participate in its pre-apprenticeship training program since the start of its pilot project in 2022, with more than 150 additional students set to attend future cohorts.

“The launch of A Women’s Work Support Centre is a game-changer for women trying to launch a career in the skilled trades,” says The Honourable Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity. “This initiative not only addresses the province's skilled labour shortage, but also enables women to build successful, independent careers. I wholeheartedly support this initiative and look forward to witnessing its transformative impact on women across Ontario.”

With more than 80% of the women enrolled being newcomers to Canada, AWW is instrumental in supporting their journeys to success and independence in a new country and culture. AWW’s program helps these participants to quickly build knowledge, expertise and confidence to fill new jobs.

“I’m deeply grateful for this transformative program that has empowered women refugees like myself,” says Cohort 2 Student, Ruth Njoroge. “We have gained knowledge, confidence, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to Canada's growing workforce and stand on our own two feet to build a better future for ourselves and our families, and to be part of Canada's success story.”

AWW’s programming has been made possible with the help of a number of groups including, but not limited to, funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and support from our community partner The Career Foundation, and industry partners including Bosch, Sherwin Williams, Flynn Group Of Companies, City Modular Buildings Inc., and Fero International Inc.

