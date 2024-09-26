Summer Travel Recap: The 4 Most Surprising Seasonal Travel Trends

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer marked an exciting travel season filled with unique international events , a rise in solo travel and updated DOT travel regulations .

From changing traveler habits to popular destinations, leading travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com, recaps the top trends that came to light this past summer travel season.

International Travel is Down

Rising trip costs , frequent travel disruptions and inclement weather this summer led to a decrease in international travel interest for the first summer since the pandemic.

International travel is down 10% over last summer.

Americans opted to stick closer to home this summer, with stateside travel up 7% compared to last summer.

United Kingdom Becomes Top International Destination

The United Kingdom overtook Italy as the top international vacation spot for the first time ever this summer.

7% of travelers opted to travel to the UK this summer, making it the number one international destination status for Americans.

Interest in UK travel is up an average of 12% compared to previous summers.

The next most popular summer destinations are Italy, Mexico, Canada, Spain, and France.

Travelers are Planning Ahead

With travelers reporting increased anxiety around taking trips in 2024, Squaremouth is seeing more travelers planning and insuring trips far in advance.

This summer, squaremouth reports travelers purchasing travel insurance an average of 72 days prior to departure, 25% earlier than last year.

Purchases for International trips this summer occurred 32% earlier than last year, while domestics trip purchases were made an average of 17% earlier.

Animal Tourism is Gaining Popularity

While hiking remains the most popular activity for travelers insuring their trips, animal tourism activities gained in popularity this summer.

Interest in Safaris this summer was up over 30%, and horseback riding excursions were up 21%.

Water activities saw a surprising decrease in interest this summer, with snorkeling, scuba diving and surfing down an average of 15% overall.

Methodology: Squaremouth identified trends amongst travel insurance policy sales purchased with travel dates between 6/01/24 – 9/01/24.