Supply Chain Management Market Size to Reach $85.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Supply Chain Management Market by Component (Solution and Service), Solution Type (Procurement and Sourcing, Manufacturing Execution System, Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, and Supply Chain Planning), Deployment Mode (On-premise and On-Demand/Cloud-Based), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and SMEs) and Industry Vertical (Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2033". According to the report, the "supply chain management market" was valued at $27.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $85.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2033.



Rise in technological advancement & investments and surge in demand & usage of supply chain management services & software by various enterprises and industries boost the growth of the global supply chain technology. In addition, an increase in the adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies positively impacts the growth of the supply chain management market. However, a lack of awareness about supply chain management software and increasing security and privacy concerns among businesses hamper the supply chain management market growth. On the contrary, the increase in advanced information and communications technology and the increasing growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the supply chain management market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4646



The solution segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2022, this dominance is attributed to the growing demand for advanced software solutions that help organizations manage and optimize their supply chain operations, including procurement, production, inventory, and logistics. However, the service segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.2%, This growth is driven by the increasing need for consulting, implementation, and maintenance services to support organizations in the deployment and optimization of their supply chain solutions.

The on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to the preference of many large enterprises for maintaining full control over their data and IT infrastructure, which is crucial for managing sensitive supply chain operations. However, the on-demand/cloud-based segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.4%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, which offer flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness compared to on-premise solutions. Cloud-based SCM solutions enable organizations to access real-time data and analytics from anywhere, improving collaboration and decision-making across global supply chains.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4646





Regional Insights: The North America region held the highest market share in 2022.

By region, the supply chain management market was dominated by North America in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of major technology providers, advanced infrastructure, and early adoption of digital supply chain solutions by industries in the region. North American companies, particularly in sectors such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, have been at the forefront of adopting advanced SCM technologies to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain visibility.

Buy this Complete Report (374 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-management-software-market/purchase-options

Key Industry Developments

In July 2024, BigBasket launched its supply chain management platform called BB Matrix. It offers real-time updates, tracks supply chain bottlenecks, and enables data-driven decision-making to spur supply chains.

In April 2024, SAP SE launched AI advancements in its supply chain solutions that will unleash a transformative wave of productivity, efficiency, and precision in manufacturing. AI-driven insights from real-time data will help companies optimize decisions across their supply chains, streamline product development, and improve manufacturing efficiency.

In May 2024, HCLSoftware launched HCL AppScan Supply Chain Security (in partnership with OX Security), to help organizations improve the security of their software supply chains. RSAC is one of the largest events worldwide dedicated to bringing together thousands of cybersecurity industry professionals.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.