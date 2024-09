Radius Recycling Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Date and Webcast Details

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) announced that the Company will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 ended August 31, 2024 on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The Company will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast of the call and the accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on Radius Recycling’s website at www.radiusrecycling.com/company/investors. The call will be hosted by Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Gaggini, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



About Radius Recycling, Inc.

Radius Recycling, Inc. (formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.) is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Radius has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive over 4 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. Radius began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

Investor Relations: Michael Bennett (503) 323-2811

Website: www.radiusrecycling.com

Email: ir@rdus.com