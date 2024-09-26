Fortress Biotech to Participate in October 2024 Investor Conferences

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty revenue, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming October 2024 investor conferences:



Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Registration link for the event: https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg

3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: New York

Format: 1x1 Meetings

A replay of the fireside chat at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference will be available shortly after the conference on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the meeting.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring and advancing assets to enhance long-term value for shareholders through product revenue, equity holdings and dividend and royalty revenue. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 20 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and subsidiaries and at partners and subsidiaries it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise and network to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Sentynl. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

Company Contact:

Jaclyn Jaffe

Fortress Biotech, Inc.

(781) 652-4500

ir@fortressbiotech.com