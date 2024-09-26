AITX's RAD Receives 32 Unit RIO™ Expansion Order from Major Client

Order Value Exceeds 50% of the $1 Million In Annual Recurring Revenue Previously Announced

Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is pleased to announce that it has received an expansion order for 32 RIO 360 solar-powered security towers from an existing client. The specifics of the new order, including the client’s identity and other financial details, remain confidential due to non-disclosure agreements.

The 32-unit order represents more than 50% of the total annual revenue initially projected for this client. The Company announced on August 14, 2024 , that it anticipated annual recurring revenue (ARR) from this client to exceed $1 million.

Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD commented, “We will continue to keep our community, fans, and followers up to date on our progress, and you can expect additional updates as much of our business development team returns from a highly successful GSX 2024 trade show. We’re excited about the growth we’re seeing and look forward to sharing more exciting developments in the near future.”

ARR refers to the revenue generated annually from customers who subscribe to RAD’s solutions on a recurring basis. RAD’s offerings are typically structured as monthly subscriptions, with a minimum 12-month contract, ensuring a stable and predictable revenue stream for the Company.

Sitting atop a standard RIO 360 configuration are dual ROSA™ units. ROSA is a multiple award-winning , compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be installed and activated in about 15 minutes. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published six Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at retail centers , hospital campuses , multi-family communities , car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

AITX, through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices , Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers these tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-R, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, becoming cash flow positive, ARR or RMR.

