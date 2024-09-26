Genetec helps communities boost crime prevention initiatives with introduction of new collaborative intelligence feature for AutoVu Cloudrunner

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a new collaborative intelligence feature for its AutoVu Cloudrunner™ vehicle-centric investigation system.

Collaborative intelligence facilitates the sharing of ALPR data between partnered organizations such as local police departments, private businesses, and community groups. By enabling organizations to connect and share on a secure single network, they benefit from enhanced situational awareness and a more unified response to security challenges. This way, no matter where a crime occurs, it can be addressed collectively and efficiently.

Collaborative intelligence prioritizes data privacy, allowing customers to retain full ownership and control of their data. Organizations manage who can share and access ALPR data within the Cloudrunner platform, ensuring sensitive information is protected. Law enforcement cannot share ALPR data with private entities, and private organizations can revoke sharing permissions at any time. The platform also offers tools for managing discoverability, privilege-based access, and an audit trail for accountability.

Thomas Sexton, Investigator at Belle Meade Police Department in Nashville (TN), shares his experience as an early adopter of the collaborative intelligence feature: "The ability to share data, from fingerprints to driver's license information, is essential for modern law enforcement. AutoVu Cloudrunner's collaborative intelligence feature allows our department to develop specific hot lists and securely share data with other agencies in real time, while safeguarding privacy. This technology enables us to operate more efficiently and securely."

Securely Sharing Data Between Law Enforcement Agencies

Sharing ALPR data among law enforcement agencies enhances their ability to catch suspects who cross jurisdictional lines. For example, if a vehicle linked to a recent crime is on a local hotlist, collaborative intelligence can immediately alert officers if the vehicle is detected by ALPR systems in neighboring areas. This real-time coordination enables law enforcement to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect before they travel further.

Sharing Between Private Entities and Law Enforcement

Collaborative intelligence helps communities proactively protect themselves by allowing law enforcement to initiate ALPR data-sharing requests with private entities like schools and neighborhood homeowners' associations (HOAs). For instance, if a private entity’s Cloudrunner camera detects a vehicle on a law enforcement hotlist, officers can instantly be alerted, enabling them to respond quickly.

Data Sharing Among Private Entities

Retailers, residential communities, and parking companies can use ALPR technology to synchronize their security efforts by sharing data with other private entities. For instance, a network of different retailers can install Cloudrunner cameras to track vehicle plates across multiple locations. When a vehicle associated with thefts is detected, a real-time alert is sent to the store that flagged it. The store can then conduct a thorough investigation by reviewing data from partner ALPR systems to track the vehicle's movements. By sharing information about the suspect vehicle with their partners, retailers can work together to prevent further thefts, strengthen their cases against offenders, and enhance the protection of their assets.

Availability

Available to all Cloudrunner subscribers in North America, collaborative intelligence will be showcased for the first time at IACP (Boston, October 19-22, 2024) at booth 1540.

For more information, please visit https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/autovu-cloudrunner-collaborative-intelligence.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

