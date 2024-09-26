Bitget Wallet Rises to the Most Downloaded Web3 Wallet, Outlining Roadmap for Social and Payment Integrations

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has surged to become the most downloaded globally, achieving nearly 2 million monthly app downloads in August, according to App Store and Google Play data. The platform now boasts over 30 million users globally, fueled by its mission to simplify Web3 access for the next billion users. During the TOKEN2049 conference, Bitget Wallet unveiled its roadmap for expanding mass adoption of blockchain technology, focusing on integration with Web2 social platforms and a streamlined payment solution.

A key driver of Bitget Wallet's explosive growth has been its deep integration with Web2 social platforms, particularly Telegram. By enabling users to create and manage Web3 wallets using familiar logins like email, Google, and Telegram through keyless MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology, the platform has significantly lowered the entry barrier to Web3. "Leveraging Telegram's massive user base has been a game-changer. We've brought millions of users into Web3 who previously had no exposure to crypto," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. This seamless experience has led to a 2.7x increase in its MPC wallet creation, with over 40% of Bitget Wallet's users now adopting TON-supported MPC wallets.

Bitget Wallet's growth has been bolstered by its all-rounded involvement in the TON ecosystem, where popular Tap to Earn (T2E) Telegram mini games on TON network have driven significant user engagement. Tomarket, for instance, attracted 20 million users in just two months. Bitget Wallet's mobile-first approach has proven particularly effective, with 68% of TON game users now using the wallet app. As a result, Bitget Wallet has contributed over 17% of all active addresses on the TON network.

To further onboard Web2 users, Bitget Wallet is preparing to roll out a payment solution that will enable users to seamlessly convert crypto into fiat and spend crypto directly from their wallets on everyday purchases, all while retaining full self-custody of their assets. "Our goal is to blur the lines between Web2 and Web3, starting with payments," Kan explained. "By offering crypto-to-fiat conversion directly within self-custodial wallet, we're enabling users to spend crypto as easily as fiat, which is key to driving broader adoption."

Going forward, Bitget Wallet will also focus on fueling the growth of the broader Web3 ecosystem by partnering with major networks like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. These collaborations, combined with robust incentive structures and an all-in-one platform that supports everything from swaps, potential earning, trading and multi-chain Dapp explorer, are designed to drive users' long-term engagement.

“We're building an ecosystem where both users and developers can thrive, aiming at creating seamless experiences that keep users engaged in the long run while driving the adoption of decentralized applications," said Kan.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

Contact

PR team

media.web3@bitget.com