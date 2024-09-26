Global and China Body (Zone) Domain Controller and Chip Industry Research Report 2024 Featuring Solutions of 19 OEMs, 4 International Solution Providers, and 12 Chinese Solution Providers

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body (Zone) Domain Controller and Chip Industry Research Report,2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on body (zone) domain controller: an edge tool to reduce vehicle costs, and enable hardware integration + software SOA.



Integration is the most important means to lower vehicle costs. Function integration within the body domain has become widespread. Traditional BCM, seat, PEPS, TPMS, power distribution box, gateway and other functions tend to be controlled in a centralized way. Zoning is the inevitable result of cross-domain integration design, which can reduce wiring harnesses and help reduce vehicle costs and improve efficiency. Traditional BCM (body control module) is evolving towards BDC (body domain controller) and ZCU (zone control unit).



Zone control unit (ZCU) is a device based on BDC and connected to the vehicle according to the physical zone. At present, it mainly integrates three modules, i.e., vehicle control unit (VCU), thermal management system (TMS), and body control module (BCM), and enables three functions of electrical appliances in the zone, i.e., power distribution, communication gateway and standard I/O control. The core value of zonal architecture is to create highly integrated electronic and electrical connections and standardized and service-oriented interfaces by separating software and hardware, realize hardware platform reuse and faster and more efficient function updates and iterations, and accelerate the development of vehicle intelligence.



Seen from the central computing + zone control architecture planned by OEMs, their ZCUs now have taken shape, but their progress in mass production varies greatly. Xpeng, GAC, Xiaomi, FAW Hongqi and Chery among others have mass-produced ZCUs for their latest models, while NIO, Neta Auto, Great Wall Motor and foreign OEMs like Volkswagen, BMW and Volvo will mass-produce ZCUs and install them in vehicles during 2024-2026.



ZCU integrates control functions and is equipped with a high-performance MCU, eliminating scattered MCUs.



Under zonal architecture, the domain gateway will evolve into a zonal gateway, and ZCU will take on some functions of the zone information center and gateway and be responsible for communication management and information forwarding between submodules in the zone. The zonal architecture takes each controller as a zone controlled by a gateway which is placed near the components it takes charge of, and each zonal gateway is connected to the central computing platform.



ATECH's left and right I/O core VIUs: VIU is based on service-oriented architecture (SOA) and integrates air conditioning thermal management, gateway and window anti-pinch functions in addition to functions of traditional BCM. The domain controllers with relatively high computing power will take on the role of CAN gateway and Ethernet gateway.



In zonal architecture, a ZCU will integrate multiple ECU functions. A multi-core MCU is often required to implement multiple functions. In the multi-core MCU, each core can run a single function. In addition, the master MCU in the ZCU will require higher computing performance and storage capacity, rich CAN/LIN and high-speed vehicle Ethernet communication interfaces, and lower power consumption indicators.



As intelligent driving booms, foundation models require higher computing power. To this end, Infineon integrates a PPU (Parallel Processing Unit) in TC4x products to implement models that require massive data processing or fast execution time, for example, signal filtering, algorithm processing and model predictive control. With higher computing efficiency, the PPU undertakes complex signal processing and mathematical operations such as AI, motor control, and zone control, for Tricore cores which are mainly used for control. After integrating the PPU coprocessor, TC4x boasts computing power of 8000DMIPS+72GFLOPS*1, of which the PPU contributes 72GFLOPS.



ZCU integrates power distribution function and realizes intelligent power distribution via e-Fuse.



Under zonal architecture, the power distribution mode of vehicles will change from traditional fuse box power distribution to ZCU power distribution. ZCU integrates the surrounding electronic systems according to the physical location, with the integrated functions including BCM, power, chassis, thermal management and gateway. For the working voltages of the connected sensors and actuators are inconsistent, ZCU needs to be responsible for power supply and power management of electrical appliances in the zone to improve power efficiency and safety.



ZCU power supply adopts hierarchical distribution.



G-Pulse Electronics' power distribution solution based on "1+1+N" architecture: the architecture is composed of 1 central computing unit, 1 intelligent power distribution unit, and 4 ZCUs. Wherein, the intelligent power distribution unit includes primary power distribution, and can act as a separate power distribution controller, or integrate with the front zone control unit (FZCU) to form a primary and secondary power distribution solution, thus saving a primary power distribution unit. ZCUs are based on Infineon Aurix TC4x family, with different configurations required for customers' vehicle models.



The front zone control unit (FZCU) in this solution integrates primary and secondary power distribution, front cabin thermal management and other functions. It is connected to two DCDC converters plus a battery for power redundancy. The primary power distribution provides a power distribution solution for the left/right/rear zone control unit through the front zone; the left/right/rear zone control unit each provide a secondary power distribution channel, and there is also a two-layer stacking board approach (1 distribution board + 1 control board) in the front zone, which allows for better centralization and better isolation and power distribution, including the thermal management and drive requirements of the front cabin.



ZCU realizes intelligent power distribution via e-Fuse



ZCU will use e-Fuse (intelligent fuse module) to replace the traditional relay + fuse solution. e-Fuse is an integrated circuit that integrates MOSFET, drive, logic circuit, diagnosis and other modules on a single chip. It adopts a software protection strategy for circuit detection, diagnosis and OTA updates to achieve intelligent power distribution and energy-efficient scheduling, thereby reducing energy consumption and increasing cruising range.



ZCU software: Implement function call and platform-based portability via SOA, helping to cut costs.

To reduce costs, ZCU needs to improve scalability and versatility, and use standardized hardware platforms to adapt to different vehicle configurations of various OEMs. ZCU also makes a gradual shift from signal-based services to service-based SOA design. This process requires ZCU to standardize interfaces, transform services, and manage packaging at the function level (body comfort, AC, chassis, HCU, etc.) to facilitate the central computing platform to flexibly call functions. Therefore, ZCU requires a highly integrated, standardized, and customizable design.



