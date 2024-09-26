Lotto.com Partners with The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County for Back to School Giveback

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, today announced their first annual “Lotto.com Back to School Giveback Day,” in partnership with The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County .



Lotto.com raised $10,000 to support The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County, just in time for the busy back to school season. The funds will support general operations, specifically youth programs at The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County, that serves more than 3,000 young people annually, across Jersey City and Hoboken.

“We’re incredibly proud to drive meaningful change, as building a strong community has always been in line with our core mission,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “As a young company, we expect our charitable contributions to increase in the future as we continue to grow Lotto.com.”

Founded and headquartered in Jersey City, Lotto.com is deeply committed to giving back to the local community it serves. This initiative was spearheaded by the “Lotto Impact Team,” a diverse cross-section of the company’s employees which oversees cultural, charitable and workplace initiatives. Lotto.com is redefining the lottery landscape with its secure, convenient, and seamless online lottery experience, all while bringing incremental funds to state-funded lottery programs. With over 2.2 million customers and counting, Lotto.com has contributed over $120 million to support state-funded lottery programs, over $20 million of which has gone to the State of New Jersey.

“It’s been great partnering with such an innovative technology company and brand like Lotto.com, which is headquartered in our backyard of Jersey City,” said Gary Greenberg, Executive Director and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County. “The ongoing support of Lotto.com will help us bring vital, incremental funding to our operational needs and youth programs, allowing us to continue providing new opportunities to the young people we serve.”

“As the Mayor of Jersey City, I am especially proud to see two homegrown organizations coming together to positively impact our community,” said Steven Fulop, Mayor of Jersey City. “The Boys & Girls Clubs provide critical programs and opportunities for our youth, and this collaboration is a great example of what can be achieved when we work together to build a better city and a better future for all.”

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand into more states in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 2.2 million customers, has contributed over $120 million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF HUDSON COUNTY

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County serves more than 2,700 school age youth annually in 10 sites across Jersey City and Hoboken. These sites include 2 of the most needy schools and 5 public housing sites in Jersey City. 97% of Club youth are minority members, 81% are low-income, and 72% come from single-parent families. From Power Hour for homework assistance and tutoring to teen workforce development, from SMART Girls and Passport to Manhood, from UPS Road Code to computer coding, from AAU basketball to music production, from Robotics to character development, from Triple Play and Healthy Habits to Keystone (leadership and community service club for teens); the Boys & Girls Club has something to engage every young person. For more information or to donate, please go to: https://www.bgchc.org/donate-now.

Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Hudson County, Gary Greenberg, CEO of Lotto.com, Thomas Metzger, along with the Lotto.com Impact team. Photo Credit: Jennifer Brown/City of Jersey City.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/346ad74b-d269-4a06-8878-5acd74c2a3ee