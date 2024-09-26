



Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Present the Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

LONDON, September 26, 2024 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a presentation to discuss the Company’s unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EDT, 14:00 BST).



The presentation will be hosted by:

- Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited



- Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

For investors, analysts and journalists who wish to attend in person, the presentation is being held at SEB, Filipstad Brygge 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway.





Those who wish to participate in the live presentation online may access it here: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20241002_1





The presentation will be published on our website:

https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/





For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Alex Ng

Vice President Strategy & Business Development

UK +44 (0) 2076118913

al.ng@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act