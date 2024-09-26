Boutique West Coast Redefined: Sooke Harbour House Showcases Extensive Renovations

SOOKE, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sooke Harbour House today announced its grand reopening after a four-year closure for extensive renovations. Located on the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island, this oceanfront boutique resort now offers 28 thoughtfully renovated rooms, unparalleled outdoor spaces, and the signature Copper Room Restaurant, serving locally inspired, made-from-scratch cuisine.



Sooke Harbour House has a rich history dating back to the 1920s, and through its recent transformation, it continues to honor its legacy while embracing a fresh, modern approach.

“We’ve built on the past, but we don’t live in it,” said General Manager, Manfred Agath. “Sooke Harbour House has always been ahead of its time, and now we are taking it forward into a new era. The extensive renovations—especially our state-of-the-art kitchen, redesigned grounds, and updated rooms—will help us create a new level of service and hospitality for both local guests and travelers from around the world.”

Renovation Highlights:

Cost: $14 million.

$14 million. Length: Renovations began in 2021 and took three years to complete.

Renovations began in 2021 and took three years to complete. Materials & Design: The renovation emphasizes the use of local materials, including live-edge wood and hardwoods, reflecting the natural beauty of Vancouver Island.

The renovation emphasizes the use of local materials, including live-edge wood and hardwoods, reflecting the natural beauty of Vancouver Island. Top Features: The resort boasts a new outdoor patio seating area for up to 125 people, a wedding pavilion just steps from the ocean, and upgraded guest rooms that blend west coast charm with modern amenities.

The resort boasts a new outdoor patio seating area for up to 125 people, a wedding pavilion just steps from the ocean, and upgraded guest rooms that blend west coast charm with modern amenities. Kitchen Features: The newly designed, state-of-the-art restaurant kitchen supports a culinary program focused on innovation and excellence, facilitating an elevated dining experience.



Guest Room Details:

Artwork & Design: Each room showcases carefully curated artwork from local and regional artists celebrating the spirit of the Pacific Northwest.

Each room showcases carefully curated artwork from local and regional artists celebrating the spirit of the Pacific Northwest. Smart Rooms: Guests can enjoy modern conveniences such as voice-activated controls and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Guests can enjoy modern conveniences such as voice-activated controls and high-speed Wi-Fi. Views & Atmosphere: With 27 rooms offering direct ocean views, private balconies or patios overlook the majestic Olympic Peninsula and the Pacific Ocean, where guests may spot whales, seals, sea lions, and eagles.

With 27 rooms offering direct ocean views, private balconies or patios overlook the majestic Olympic Peninsula and the Pacific Ocean, where guests may spot whales, seals, sea lions, and eagles. Fireplaces: Every room features a uniquely designed west coast-style fireplace with available fireplace service.

Culinary Program:

The Copper Room: Open from 3–5 PM for Happy Hour and 5–9 PM for dinner, The Copper Room features a west coast-inspired menu using fresh, local ingredients.

Open from 3–5 PM for Happy Hour and 5–9 PM for dinner, features a west coast-inspired menu using fresh, local ingredients. Local and Regional Ingredients: Highlights include Fanny Bay oysters, Metchosin area farm-fresh vegetables, and Two Rivers meats.

Highlights include Fanny Bay oysters, Metchosin area farm-fresh vegetables, and Two Rivers meats. Cocktail Program: The restaurant offers an expanding, signature cocktail menu utilizing international and locally sourced spirits and a focus on creativity.



About Sooke Harbour House sookeharbourhouse.com

Nestled on a picturesque bluff along Vancouver Island’s west coast, Sooke Harbour House offers a peaceful retreat with sweeping views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the majestic Olympic Mountains. With a history dating back to the 1920s, this newly refreshed boutique resort features 28 individually designed rooms, each with a cozy fireplace and a private balcony or terrace that captures the beauty of the ocean. Guests can savor locally inspired cuisine at The Copper Room, open for happy hour and dinner. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a memorable family vacation, or a bespoke wedding or event, Sooke Harbour House offers an inviting setting where west coast charm meets exceptional service, creating unforgettable experiences for travelers from near and far. Sooke Harbour House: farm-to-table harvests and ocean-view retreats—where every visit is a feast for the senses.

Media Contact:

Manfred Agath, General Manager

manfred@sookeharbourhouse.ca

778-425-9015

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2e851e1-26e1-434f-a4cb-28d28f6dfad2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50d58c23-38d0-41b4-8ff5-435d5f489a63