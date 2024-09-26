MCNY Announces 40th Annual Silver Apple Honorees: 11 Marketing Leaders

Special awards for advocacy, innovation and ‘Green Apple’ for a rising star among them

The 40th annual awards gala celebrating these extraordinary marketers is slated for Thursday, November 7, 2024, at New York’s Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the last forty years, the Marketing Club of New York (MCNY, marketingclubny.org) has named Silver Apple Award honorees – New York’s marketing best – to celebrate and recognize career achievement, as well as giving back to the field and community. This year, a Silver Apple will be bestowed to eight individuals – each of whom exemplify 25 or more years of outstanding leadership in the field -- and three additional special awards for industry advocacy, innovative disruption, and a rising star, respectively.

The 2024 MCNY Silver Apple Awards Gala, a celebration of these individuals, will take place at The Hard Rock Café, Times Square, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 6:00 to 10:00 pm EDT. Registration is available here.

This year’s 40th Annual Silver Apple honorees include (LinkedIn profiles indicated):

Additionally, two individuals are “Apples of Excellence” honorees, based on industry “advocacy” and “innovation” disruption, respectively, and a “Green Apple” for an industry rising star:

Advocacy: Kathryn Farrara, General Counsel, North America, Unilever (Englewood Cliffs, NJ)

Innovation: Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Stirista Global (San Antonio, TX)

Green Apple: Lewis Schultz, Media Manager, TUMI (New York, NY)



The Silver Apples gala also serves as the organization’s leading fundraiser, with earmarks going toward scholarships and programs for marketing students of local colleges and universities – and 2024 scholarship recipients being announced at the event. An online auction component also is slated leading up to and during the event.

"Since I first entered the marketing field here in New York, Silver Apple honorees have been among my mentors, coaches and sources of inspiration – both professionally and personally," said MCNY 2024 President Chet Dalzell, senior vice president, operations and participant engagement at Digital Advertising Alliance, and a 2015 Silver Apple honoree. "I’m not alone in this regard. When we say ‘marketing’s best,’ there is no hyperbole here. Our call for nominations this year showed just how elevated this recognition has become – and those chosen to be honored reflect career achievements that we believe illuminate pathways for others, particularly in the ways these leaders also give back to us as industry practitioners and community members.”

“And being our fortieth year, we’re going to pull out all the stops to celebrate – a backstage experience coming forward in Times Square at the Hard Rock Café – truly a marquee moment,” Dalzell said.

Group and individual ticket sales are underway, and space will be limited to 10 full tables, with additional half tables available for smaller parties. For pricing and availability of half or full tables, visit the MCNY Silver Apples Gala registration page or contact info.MCNY@gmail.com. Sponsorship Packages for the event, some of which include tables, are available here.

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York (marketingclubny.org) today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories, and was founded in 1926. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges’ and universities’ marketing programs.