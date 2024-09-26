People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith at Carnegie Hall — Michael Dorf Marks 20 Years of Music Education Benefit Concerts

March 26, 2025, Carnegie Hall, New York City



NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Michael Dorf Presents announces the 20th annual Music Of tribute concert – this year celebrating the incredible work of Patti Smith – will take place at the prestigious Carnegie Hall on March 26, 2025. This landmark event not only honors Smith’s influential career but also marks the 20th anniversary of Michael Dorf's renowned Carnegie Hall series.

2025 will be the 50th anniversary of Smith’s debut album Horses, recorded at Electric Lady Studios and widely considered one of punk rock’s seminal albums. Horses demonstrated Smith’s background in rock music and poetry, has influenced generations of artists, and has appeared on numerous lists of the greatest albums of all time.

The Michael Dorf Presents team is thrilled to be working with Smith, along with her long-time musical director, Tony Shanahan. The Celebration of Patti Smith is set to be an unforgettable evening, full of spectacular performances and surprises.

As Dorf approaches the 40th anniversary of his illustrious career in live music production, starting with the founding of The Knitting Factory in 1986, this event holds special significance. Dorf, who also founded City Winery, has a long history of giving back that began with his Carnegie Hall/Music Of series in 2004. For two decades, the Music Of series has honored the music of legendary musicians, including the likes of Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, and David Byrne. Smith herself has participated as a performer in several of the previous tributes, including those for her friend Bruce Springsteen, R.E.M., and others, making her uniquely familiar with this event.

These sold-out shows have not only celebrated musical greatness, but directed 100% of all net proceeds – $100,000 annually and $2 million in total – to a diverse group of non-profit organizations dedicated to music education. These beneficiaries include Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D’Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.

"Michael Dorf has turned his amazing musical tribute series into an important and hugely impactful vehicle for social change,” said David Wish, Founder and Executive Director of Music Will (formally Little Kids Rock). "From the beginning, Michael has invested the profits from these shows into funding music education programs for kids who otherwise might never have a chance to learn music. Beyond that, he has brought these same students out to share the stage and perform alongside some of the most beloved artists in the business and that is a gift that no kid could ever forget. Mr. Dorf's generosity has brought the transformational gift of music education into the lives of thousands of school children across the country. Music Will is honored to be one of the many music nonprofits that have benefited from this amazing experience."

"Celebrating two decades of the Music Of series at Carnegie Hall with the songbook of the iconic Patti Smith fills me with immense pride and gratitude,” said Dorf. “Over the years, this series has not only honored the legends of music but has also played a crucial role in supporting music education for countless young people. As we approach this milestone, I am deeply humbled by the generosity and passion of our audiences and artists. Together, we've created something truly special, and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

VIP tickets for People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith are now on sale at musicof.org , with the concert lineup soon to be revealed. Stay tuned for further details and announcements about this highly anticipated event.

Michael Dorf invites music lovers to come together in celebrating the legacy of Patti Smith and the remarkable journey of his Music Of series. Visit musicof.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

About Michael Dorf Presents

Established by Michael Dorf in 2003, founder of the Knitting Factory and City Winery, MDP has been presenting the Music Of series at Carnegie Hall for 20 years. Working alongside Michael for the last 16 years has been Shlomo Lipetz, President of Venues at City Winery.

