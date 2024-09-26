Argentina Alternative Lending Business Report 2024

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The alternative lending in Argentina is expected to grow by 26.2% on an annual basis to reach US$386.5 million in 2024. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.6% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the country will increase from US$306.2 million in 2023 to reach US$739.1 million by 2028.







Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Argentina remains strong. This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Argentina's alternative lending sector is expanding rapidly, driven by innovations like embedded finance, digital lending platforms, and payroll advances. Strategic partnerships and regulatory advancements, such as open banking and real-time payment systems, are further enhancing financial inclusion and service accessibility. The sector's growth is set to continue as fintechs and traditional institutions collaborate to meet evolving consumer needs.



Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector



Argentina's alternative lending sector has seen notable growth as demand for accessible credit solutions rises among consumers and small businesses. Fintech companies are introducing innovative products to cater to the needs of the underserved population, with peer-to-peer lending and buy now, pay later (BNPL) services gaining traction.



Looking ahead, the sector is poised for continued expansion. In the coming months, further collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech firms is expected to enhance service offerings and promote financial inclusion.



Product Launches and Innovations

Embedded Finance Solutions - Fintech firms focus on embedded finance, integrating lending into retail platforms. For example, Banco Galicia offers buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions, allowing customers to finance purchases at the point of sale through retailer partnerships.

Digital Lending Platforms - Mercado Libre has enhanced its digital lending capabilities, offering personal loans and credit lines to users on its platform. This move aims to leverage its extensive user base and data analytics to provide tailored credit solutions.

Payroll Advance Products - Fintechs are increasingly introducing payroll advance products, allowing employees to access a portion of their salaries before payday. This product has gained traction as a flexible solution for consumers facing cash flow challenges.

Regulatory Changes

Open Banking Initiatives - The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) is advancing its open banking framework to enhance connectivity among financial institutions and fintech companies. The BCRA has introduced measures to allow customers to link accounts across different platforms, aiming to promote digital transactions and improve access to financial services.

Transfers 3.0 System - The BCRA supports Transfers 3.0, a real-time payment system using QR codes for seamless transactions across financial institutions, launched in late 2021 to enhance digital payment capabilities crucial for the alternative lending ecosystem.

Virtual Wallet Regulations - In May 2022, the BCRA introduced regulations for virtual wallets, requiring financial institutions and fintechs to allow users to link accounts from different providers. This aims to simplify payments and transfers, fostering a more unified financial environment benefiting alternative lending services.

Reasons to buy

Gain a thorough understanding of the Alternative Lending market dynamics: Market opportunities, significant trends, and forecasting (2019 - 2028) are listed. To stay ahead of the curve, comprehend market trends using important KPIs like Value and Share.

Insights by Industry: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple industries, and obtain market dynamics by industry in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in Alternative Lending markets.

Market-specific strategies: With our unique blend of quantitative forecasting and cutting-edge insights, we can identify growth sectors that are focused on particular opportunities and analyse market-specific risks as well as significant trends in the Alternative Lending industry.

Through industry intelligence, forward-looking research of Alternative Lending market spend, and key opportunities in Argentina, develop proactive and profitable company plans.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $386.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $739.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Argentina



Scope



Argentina Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

Argentina Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Argentina Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

Argentina Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

Argentina Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Argentina Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Argentina Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

Argentina Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5rkkc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment