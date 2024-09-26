U.S. Lubricants Expands Footprint in Mid-Atlantic with Acquisition

Richmond, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lubricants, a U.S. Venture company, is proud to announce the acquisition of a Jones Oil warehouse in Richmond, Virginia. Located at 3737 East Belt Blvd, this warehouse marks a significant step in expanding our presence in the Mid-Atlantic region.

This transaction aligns with U.S. Lubricants' ongoing growth strategy, supporting our key supplier partners, and expanding our reach from our regional flagship blending facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The Baltimore location was acquired from bp in 2020. Learn more about our Baltimore facility here.

Boasting over 200,000 gallons of bulk capacity, the newly acquired Richmond warehouse enhances our distribution capabilities from our blending facility in Baltimore and reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality products and services to our customers and partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome this location into our U.S. Lubricants family," said Ross Tomberlin, director of business development for U.S. Lubricants. "This acquisition not only expands our footprint but also strengthens our ability to serve our customers better. This transaction is exciting for both family-owned companies."

James Williams, president of U.S. Lubricants, added, "This acquisition sets us up to further scale our business in the Mid-Atlantic and continue delivering top-notch service to our clients. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

For more information on acquisition opportunities, please contact Ross Tomberlin. For more information on toll blending opportunities out of our Baltimore facility, contact Gerald Abrams.

##

About U.S. Lubricants

U.S. Lubricants is a mid-major manufacturer and distributor of high-quality lubricants and fluid solutions tailored for automotive, industrial, and specialty applications. We own and operate nine strategically located facilities across the United States to serve our customers. Our portfolio includes our house brand THRIVE® and products from leading brands such as Castrol, Idemitsu, Valvoline, Motorcraft, and Kendall.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy™, U.S. AutoForce, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

Attachment