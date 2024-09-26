Epinephrine Autoinjectors Industry Research Business Report 2024 Featuring ALK-Abello, Bausch + Lomb, Emerade, Teva Pharmaceutical

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epinephrine Autoinjectors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Epinephrine Autoinjectors was estimated at US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Key insights into the Global Epinephrine Autoinjectors Market highlight the significant growth of the 0.15 gm Dosage Epinephrine Autoinjectors segment, which is projected to reach US$2.5 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.6% CAGR. The 0.30 gm Dosage Epinephrine Autoinjectors segment is also forecasted to expand at a 5.6% CAGR over the next eight years.

Regional analysis shows the U.S. market, valued at $756.1 million in 2023, and China, expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach $634.5 million by 2030. Other key regions for growth include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report offers comprehensive market data, with independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. In-depth regional analysis includes insights across the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Company profiles cover key players like ALK-Abello A/S, Bausch + Lomb UK Ltd- Emerade, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The report also offers complimentary updates for a year to keep readers informed of market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Epinephrine Autoinjectors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

