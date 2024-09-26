Slalom Opens Global Technology Center in Mexico, Expands Worldwide Reach With New Allshore Offering

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced it has opened a Global Technology Center in Mexico and plans to hire more than 500 professionals in LATAM by 2025 to support customer demand. Mexico is the first LATAM country to support Slalom’s new delivery model, named Allshore. Allshore combines local, national, and global talent with digital delivery tools like AI to help companies customize their teams to fit the most advantageous time, place, and price.



“Slalom is a global company, and Allshore gives our customers access to customized delivery solutions that optimize speed, cost, and quality simultaneously. To be truly customer-obsessed means we must be able to consistently customize our solutions to each company’s situation to deliver the value they want and need. This means being agile, having deep knowledge of our customers' businesses and how they serve their customers, and offering multiple options to shape their solutions,” said Brian Turner, Executive President of the Americas. “Slalom consultants excel in building products and delivering solutions that enable our customers to connect more deeply and best serve their customers. Allshore allows companies to reach their goals more quickly and successfully by using talent from around the globe.”

In LATAM, Slalom plans to hire more than 500 professionals through the next year to support Allshore customers who want help accelerating their growth and transformation, embracing emerging technology, and delivering initiatives faster and better.

The company is encouraging engineers, senior engineers, and architects across software engineering, data engineering, platform engineering, and quality engineering in Mexico to apply at jobs.slalom.com. Slalom looks to hire those with specific experience in product engineering, cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, and GCP), D&A, and AI. To grow the Slalom team in Mexico, the company has hired Jose “Chema” Rancano, an experienced professional with over two decades of experience in consulting. He's led teams at McKinsey and Accenture and lived in 13 cities across seven countries, providing him with a global perspective and professional experience.

“Great solutions come from smart and experienced consultants. Slalom is known globally for its culture of nurturing professionals who thrive in challenges and find joy in helping their clients solve complicated issues,” said Rancano. “Mexico’s talent is unique due to a combination of tenacity, innovation, and a strong work ethic deeply embedded in our culture. We have a certain ‘picardia’ or cleverness, a tendency to think differently, which translates into unique solutions and business models. Work in Mexico is not just a job; it's a part of who we are, which means we bring our whole selves and cultural strengths to our work.”

Slalom has nearly 12,000 professional consultants across 10 countries and most recently opened offices in New Zealand, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, Ireland, and Japan. Slalom is an award-winning partner to 700 of the most innovative technology companies in the world, including AWS, Salesforce, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Snowflake, and Databricks. It has been recognized as a best company to work for by Fortune Magazine, Glassdoor, Forbes Magazine, and Human Rights Campaign.

