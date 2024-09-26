ReadCube expands literature management with new AI Assistant and comprehensive search

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Science announces ReadCube Pro, an AI-powered expansion of ReadCube, offering researchers new tools to simplify and accelerate literature management and literature monitoring workflows.



The new AI Assistant and Literature Monitoring in ReadCube — an award-winning leader in literature management and full-text document delivery — transform the way research teams access, organize, review and monitor scholarly literature by providing them with enhanced search capabilities while helping to significantly reduce time spent on manual work. ReadCube leverages the power of the Dimensions database of 145+ million publications to quickly and easily find what’s important.

Announcing the new features today in his keynote address at AI in Drug Discovery Xchange in San Francisco, ReadCube Co-founder and CEO Robert McGrath said the new tools help researchers focus on higher value work. According to data from Dimensions, the volume of published literature has grown about 30% over the past five years, putting pressure on research organizations to remain competitive while also ensuring their research teams are reading all articles relevant to their areas of focus.

“Literature monitoring and literature review are critically important for life sciences organizations, yet in practice the work remains highly manual and involves multiple teams and tools,” McGrath said.

“ReadCube works the way researchers do, letting them ask questions of the literature in their own words and get to an answer quickly. But unlike many other AI tools, our solution provides transparency and flexibility, enabling users to configure how AI is applied to each stage of their workflow. These AI enhancements, along with a host of enhanced search and library features, are designed to radically streamline many common research workflows,” he said.

ReadCube’s new AI Assistant and Literature Monitoring offer users the ability to:

Integrate AI seamlessly with existing literature workflows

Search all 145+ million publications in the Dimensions database, including full-text

Transform natural language queries into hyper-specific searches through AI Assisted query builder

Refine and narrow search results with smart AI filtering

Receive highly relevant, AI-curated email notifications about new additions to ReadCube libraries.



ReadCube’s new AI Assistant enables researchers to analyze and summarize scientific articles. Researchers can query collections of articles within their library, and access contextual answers to complex questions within documents. With an improved user interface and real-time collaboration capabilities, the AI Assistant simplifies research tasks, enabling teams to work more efficiently and stay ahead in today’s fast-paced, innovation-driven environment, all in a private and secure environment.

Dr Daniel Hook, CEO of Digital Science, said: “Today’s announcement is a further step in realizing the potential of AI for the benefit of scientific research. It is our hope that our solutions will enable researchers in all disciplines and geographies to be more effective. In particular, for those in the fields of life sciences and pharmaceutical medicine, we believe that our tools can help to speed up discoveries that make a difference to health treatments and outcomes around the globe.”

Discover more at the ReadCube website.

About ReadCube

Part of Digital Science, ReadCube is a leader in scalable literature workflow solutions enhancing research-driven teams by transforming the way scholarly literature is managed, monitored and reviewed. Information overload and outdated workflows can impede progress and grind innovation to a halt. ReadCube’s adaptive AI-enhanced literature workflow solutions have helped millions of individuals and organizations get back to the breakthrough work that matters most. Follow ReadCube on LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Scismic, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.