Copper Becomes First Custodian to Offer Secure BTC Yield with Core's Integration of BTC Staking

George Town, Cayman Islands / London, UK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Foundation, a bitcoin powered blockchain that serves as the Proof of Stake layer for Bitcoin as the first enabler of Bitcoin Staking, today announced the integration of Core’s Dual Staking: CORE Staking and BTC Staking directly into Copper's custody platform. This development enables institutional investors to stake their BTC and CORE directly from their Copper custody accounts, ensuring a secure and streamlined process without the need to transfer funds to external wallets. This marks the first-ever implementation of self-custodial BTC staking within a custodian’s platform, setting a new industry standard for security and efficiency.

The integration with Copper’s custody interface allows institutions to maximize their digital asset investments safely and efficiently. By offering this seamless staking solution, Core continues to lead the way in providing innovative, secure options for institutional investors in the cryptocurrency space.

"This integration with Copper is a significant milestone for Core, as it brings the first self-custodial BTC staking solution to the institutional market," said Brendon Sedo, Initial Contributor to Core. "Institutions are looking for secure ways to enhance their Bitcoin investments, and this integration with Copper enables us to meet that demand by offering a trusted, efficient, and secure solution for staking BTC and CORE directly within a custodial environment."





Copper, a leader in digital asset custody and prime services, has been instrumental in bringing this integration to life. Their robust infrastructure will allow clients to leverage Core’s staking mechanisms without compromising on safety or operational efficiency.

Core blockchain is the the #1 Bitcoin scaling chain with 21 M unique addresses, 279,000 daily transactions, 55% of Bitcoin hash power, and over 100 DeFi dApps, achieving more than $~430M TVL. With 4,500 BTC staked—Core stands as the only available Bitcoin staking solution, while others focus on restaking solutions.

About Core

Core serves as the Proof of Stake layer for Bitcoin as the first enabler of Self-Custodial Bitcoin Staking, which secures a fully EVM-compatible BTCfi ecosystem. Since April 2024, over 4,500 BTC have been staked with Core, enhancing Bitcoin’s utility and security.

Core is the most Bitcoin-aligned EVM blockchain with ~55% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to the network’s security. This breakthrough has amassed millions of Core adopters - over 21M unique addresses, 279M+ transactions, and over 430M TVL since its mainnet launch in January 2023.

About Copper.co

Since being founded in 2018, Copper has been building the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure with a focus on custody and collateral management.

Underpinned by multi-award-winning technology, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets. At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and settle trades across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.copper.co