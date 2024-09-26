GGI, co-founded by MixMarvel and Yeeha! Games, showcasing Major Partnerships and GameFi Innovations at Token2049





SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its successful appearances at Japan’s WebX and Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), GGI, a Web3 group co-founded by MixMarvel and Yeeha! Games, continued to make waves at Token2049 Singapore, one of the largest blockchain conferences of the year. With exciting new partnerships and a strong presence across major side events, GGI demonstrated its ongoing commitment to leading innovation in the Web3 gaming sector.



Expanding the Ecosystem with New Partners

At Token2049, GGI unveiled new ecosystem partners, including ArkForge and SOMSOC , further solidifying its position as a key player in the blockchain gaming space. GGI also held a series of game-related side events in collaboration with some of the most influential ecosystems today, including LINE NEXT and TON, where the future of Web3 gaming was explored in depth. These collaborations highlight GGI’s growing influence and its role in bringing together key players in the industry.

A New Wave of Games on the Horizon

Since its inception, GGI has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in Web3 gaming, achieving significant commercial and business expansion. At Token2049, GGI introduced its latest gaming lineup to partners and players, with titles like SimDunk , which recently launched its Pioneer Test, and upcoming games such as Yokai Odyssey and ATMAN. These titles form part of GGI’s broader publishing strategy, which includes 7 Telegram mini-games, 5 large-scale midcore games, and collaborations with 10 indie studios. Each of these games represents GGI's commitment to offering diverse, high-quality content that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming communities.

Leading at Token2049’s Premier Events

As a sponsor, GGI took center stage at the InnoBlock Summit, one of the largest side events of Token2049, hosted by the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance (ABGA). Alongside over 100 industry leaders, GGI explored application-layer opportunities in the Web3 space, sharing the stage with pioneers like Catizen, Mythical Games, and Seraph to discuss what it takes to succeed in today’s competitive Web3 gaming landscape. Notably, Nancy, CEO of Yeeha! Games and co-founder of GGI, delivered a keynote at the summit, showcasing Yeeha!’s platform and its mission to become the “Epic Games of Web3.” Attendees were particularly excited about Yeeha!’s upcoming AI-driven gaming solutions, including a natively trained GPT that promises to revolutionize Web3 gaming experiences.

Co-Hosting for Industry Insights and Collaboration

GGI also co-hosted a major event for Web3 Gaming Builders and VCs alongside LINE NEXT, Kaia, and ABGA, focusing on how to empower the growing APAC gaming community. During the event, GGI highlighted its comprehensive ecosystem, which spans game incubation, publishing, and infrastructure development. By showcasing premium content and impressive growth metrics, GGI reinforced its vision to create high-quality, engaging gaming experiences that bring Web2 players into the Web3 space.

Spotlight at the Open Art Conference

Another key highlight for GGI at Token2049 was its participation in the Open Art Conference, hosted by TON Society, TONX, and Blum at the National Gallery Singapore. With over 8,000 registered participants, this event celebrated TON’s growing ecosystem, where GGI has been an early and active supporter. GGI shared insights on how TON, often seen as a dark horse in the GameFi sector, is poised to have a profound impact on the industry. Additionally, GGI introduced the exciting SOMSOC x Yeeha! collaboration, which includes the HOUSEBOY art collection and the cyber-themed basketball game SimDunk, which officially launched its Pioneer Test on the day of the event, receiving an enthusiastic reception from the gaming community.





GGI’s Commitment to the Future of Web3 Gaming

Token2049 Singapore solidified GGI’s reputation as a trailblazer in Web3 gaming, as the company continues to build sustainable partnerships and deliver premium gaming experiences. Amid the challenges and opportunities in this fast-evolving industry, GGI remains dedicated to injecting vitality into the blockchain gaming sector by offering innovative and engaging content for both Web2 and Web3 players.

With its continued growth and collaboration with top industry partners, GGI is set to shape the future of Web3 gaming for years to come. As it looks ahead to new game launches, partnerships, and innovations, GGI is well-positioned to lead the next wave of GameFi success.

About GGI

GGI, the leading Web3 group co-founded by MixMarvel and Yeeha! Games, serving as the definitive gateway to gaming for builders and mass players with cutting-edge infrastructure, platform and top-tier investment, incubation, and publishing services.

Affiliated Brands:

️MixMarvel



️Yeeha



️Rangers Protocol

GGI Pillar Services:

Investment



Content Incubation



Game Publishing & Distribution Platform



Infrastructure

