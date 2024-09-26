ATR Expands “Renewed in America” Electronics on Amazon: A Call to Action for Sustainable Living and Local Job Creation

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a national leader in sustainable electronics recycling and IT asset management, is proud to announce the expansion of our “Renewed in America” product line on Amazon Marketplaces. This new collection of high-quality refurbished electronics offers consumers an eco-friendly alternative to buying new, all while supporting local job creation and reducing environmental impact.



Why Buying Renewed is Better than Buying New

“Purchasing renewed electronics is not just a smart choice for your wallet—it’s a responsible choice for the planet. By choosing renewed over new, consumers are directly contributing to a circular economy, where valuable materials are reused rather than discarded. This prevents thousands of tons of e-waste from ending up in landfills and helps reduce the energy consumption and raw material extraction required to produce new electronics.

Renewed electronics, such as those offered by ATR, are rigorously tested to meet R2v3 standards—the most stringent certification in the electronics refurbishment industry. Every product is carefully evaluated, repaired, tested, and warrantied in the U.S. to ensure peak performance and longevity, offering the same reliability as new products at a fraction of the cost,” said Carrie Brockett – Amazon eCommerce Manager

Local Job Creation Through Product Renewal

Beyond the environmental benefits, ATR’s "Renewed in America" program is also an engine for job creation across the United States. Our renewal processes are conducted entirely within the U.S., creating skilled jobs in refurbishment, quality testing, logistics, and distribution. By purchasing a renewed product, consumers are supporting American workers and contributing to the growth of local economies.

These jobs are a critical part of a more sustainable future, as they help divert electronics from landfills and ensure these devices are given a second life. From engineers who test and repair equipment to logistics teams who manage fast delivery across the nation, every renewed product purchased helps keep people employed in high-skill positions that contribute to sustainability efforts.

Environmental Impact and U.S. Sustainability Efforts

The environmental advantages of choosing renewed products extend far beyond waste reduction. By purchasing ATR's "Renewed in America" products, consumers also help decrease the carbon emissions associated with manufacturing and shipping new electronics. The extraction of raw materials like rare earth metals and the production of new devices are energy-intensive processes that contribute to global warming. Renewing electronics minimizes this impact, conserving resources and energy.

When consumers buy from ATR, they’re not only making a responsible environmental choice but also actively participating in a movement that supports sustainability initiatives and helps companies across the U.S. meet their environmental goals.

Get Involved: Make a Difference with Your Purchases

ATR invites you to explore our new storefront on Amazon, where you will find an extensive selection of high-quality, warrantied electronics at unbeatable prices. By choosing renewed products, you’re joining a community of consumers who care about protecting the environment, supporting American jobs, and reducing the harmful effects of e-waste.

With each purchase, you’re helping to build a more sustainable future—one that relies on renewal and reuse rather than overconsumption.

Visit Our Store on Amazon to receive an additional discount off our already low prices: https://www.amazon.com/promocode/A1HUNT9APNH0D1

About Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR):

ATR is a certified R2v3 company and a national leader in sustainable electronics recycling and IT asset management. We provide secure, certified recycling and refurbishment services for businesses, government entities, and consumers. Our “Renewed in America” products help protect the environment while supporting local jobs and the U.S. economy.