Mondelēz International Joins Forces with Accenture and Publicis Groupe to Advance AI-Powered Marketing Capabilities

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the launch of a new platform designed to improve its global marketing capabilities while optimizing consumer experiences through expanded use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (gen AI).



Working in collaboration with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Publicis Groupe, the company’s new platform will enable faster, more efficient creation of personalized text, images and videos – helping the company’s brands stay a step ahead of rapidly changing consumer tastes and interests.

“Harnessing the power of gen AI will empower our people to play a proactive role in how our brands show up in the market,” said Jon Halvorson, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Experiences and Digital Commerce at Mondelēz. “This drives real value for the business through creating, personalizing and distributing on-trend creative not only at pace, but also safely, securely and with brand integrity.”

Building on its long partnership with Mondelēz, Accenture established a strong digital core enabling the company to collect and process real-time data — using gen AI to create new, contextualized insights — that can be easily accessed, shared and used by decision makers across the company. Going forward, Accenture will help scale and activate this platform through employee training and adoption strategies.

“As curators of some of the world’s most iconic brands, Mondelēz marketers will be able to tap into the power of data, AI and gen AI to drive innovation, gather audience and market insights, improve behind-the-scenes processes, turbocharge measurement, conduct near-real-time testing and facilitate higher degrees of personalization at every consumer touchpoint,” said Venky Rao, Americas & AI Lead and Global Client Account Lead for Mondelēz at Accenture.

Publicis Groupe will be responsible for leading execution and building the gen AI foundation that will power creative assets. Both organizations will work closely with Mondelēz marketing teams to realize the vision of redefining consumer goods marketing.

“Publicis is proud to be a transformation partner in this journey, as part of our broader Power of One solution for Mondelēz, and shares this same holistic approach – bringing the best capabilities together to deliver a truly game-changing solution, underpinned by best-in-class data and technology,” said Scott Hagedorn, Global Chief Solutions Architect at Publicis Groupe.

The platform will be developed with leading design principles within a responsible AI framework designed to ensure ethical and legally compliant use.

About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with 774,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities.Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 103,000 professionals. Learn more at www.publicisgroupe.com | X | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements of belief or expectation and statements about Mondelēz International’s leadership position in snacking. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or assumed in these forward-looking statements. Please also see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There may be other factors not presently known to Mondelēz International or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.