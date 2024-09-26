PREMIUM CATERING (HOLDINGS) LIMITED ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (“PC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PC), a food caterer supplying prepared meals to foreign workers in Singapore as well as operating food stalls and providing buffet catering services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of an aggregate 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.75 per share for total gross proceeds of $9.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The Company sold 1,650,000 ordinary shares and the selling shareholders sold 350,000 ordinary shares. The Company did not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “PC.”



The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Bancroft Capital, LLC , 501 Office Center Drive, Suite 130, Fort Washington, PA 19034, Attention: Jason Diamond or email: investmentbanking@bancroft4vets.com

Bancroft Capital, LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the Offering on a “firm commitment” basis. Schlueter & Associates, P.C. acted as U.S. counsel to the Company and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP acted as U.S. counsel to the Underwriter in connection with the Offering. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$7,837,500 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for upgrading the Company’s IT system, automation of its production services, expanding its fleet of delivery trucks, expanding its asset management service, possible strategic acquisitions, marketing and branding, repaying an interest free loan made by a shareholder to the Company for paying of expenses in connection with obtaining a listing of their shares, and general working capital.

About Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited is a certified Halal food caterer specializing in Indian, Bangladesh and Chinese cuisine and has over 11 years of experience in the catering services industry in Singapore. The Group primarily supplies budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers in Singapore. In addition, the Group operates food stalls and provides buffet catering services for private functions as well as ancillary delivery services. Since 2019, the Group has introduced smart incubators where prepared meals are placed in them for collection by the customer. The smart incubators are the Company’s custom-made compartmentalized, heated and insulated food vending lockers which are used to deliver budget prepared meals to customers in a secured, hygienic, contactless manner at a pre-set temperature.

