Injured workers are sending the WSIB Back to School!

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday September 27th, 2024 (2:00pm, 200 Front St West, Workplace Safety Insurance Board-WSIB in Toronto, Ontario), Injured Workers Action for Justice, the Industrial Accident Victims Group of Ontario Legal Clinic, and Justice for Migrant Workers are organizing a solidarity action to demand action for injured workers. As Ontario students return to school, the children of injured workers are returning to school without the necessary support and supplies due to the inadequate benefits. The families of injured workers are spiralling into deeper poverty and are facing income insecurity as a result of the practices of the WSIB. As a result of workers' injuries, our organizations are hearing anecdotal reports that the children of injured migrants are no longer able to attend school at all.

Injured workers will be delivering empty school bags to the WSIB to symbolize the poverty their families face as a result of the inadequacy of benefits provided by the WSIB. Injured workers and allies will also hand deliver a Back to School Report Card to convey a message of the failings of the WSIB system. The WSIB will be receiving a F in the following categories: Return to work practices, income security and retirement benefits, the practice of deeming, cuts to benefits, access to justice, access to translation, transportation and accommodation benefits.

"September is back to school, but because of the WSIB our children are going to school with empty bags and empty stomachs. It's time to end the inhumane treatment that all injured workers face from the WSIB. Stop harming injured workers and their families and let's create a workers compensation system that helps, not hurts, our community," says Taneeta Doma, an organizer with Justice for Migrant Workers.

Please join us Friday September 27th, 2024

Who: Injured Workers Action for Justice, IAVGO Community Legal Clinic, and Justice for Migrant Workers

What: Protest and Rally in support of injured workers to demand increase benefits and supports

When: 2:00pm to 3:00pm

Where: 200 Front St West, Toronto, Ontario

How: In person and online (Live streaming: https://www.facebook.com/justiceforinjuredworkers )

For more information:

Chris Ramsaroop 647 834 4932 or ramsaroopchris@gmail.com

Taneeta Doma 519-903-7376 or j4mw.owp@gmail.com