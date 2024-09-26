Canatu Drives Strong Momentum by Delivering Its First S-100 Reactor to Global Semiconductor Customer

VANTAA, FINLAND, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland), a deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries, announces a significant milestone with the delivery of its first S-100 reactor for a major global semiconductor customer. The Canatu S-100 reactor, customized to produce high-precision CNT membranes, is currently being installed at the customer’s site, with production set to begin shortly after installation.

Scope of delivery includes:

CNT reactor delivery : Canatu has delivered the S-100 reactor and peripherals for manufacturing advanced CNT membranes for a semiconductor application.

: Canatu has delivered the S-100 reactor and peripherals for manufacturing advanced CNT membranes for a semiconductor application. Technology licensing : Canatu licenses its patented technology for use with the S-100 reactor, allowing the customer to produce CNT membranes under a limited license.

: Canatu licenses its patented technology for use with the S-100 reactor, allowing the customer to produce CNT membranes under a limited license. Consumables: Canatu supplies key consumables on an ongoing basis, ensuring an optimized, high-quality process for the customer while generating recurring revenue.

“Our new limited licensing business model marks a significant milestone for Canatu. We are excited about the potential of CNT membrane pellicles to enter commercial use in the future alongside CNT inspection membranes, driving the next step in performance. This is a result of the seamless collaboration with diverse customers and key industry stakeholders, who have been integral in getting advanced CNT material and products into semiconductor manufacturing,” said Canatu CEO Juha Kokkonen.

The demand for advanced chips is rising due to advancements in AI and computing. EUV semiconductors are gaining market share, with sub-7 nanometre chips growing the fastest. Canatu is well-positioned to meet the demands of this rapidly evolving market, as its advanced CNT membranes provide a step change in performance compared to traditional materials. Canatu CNT membranes enhance EUV processes, helping chip manufacturers improve performance, cost, and quality control.

Since 2021, Canatu has been mass-producing inspection membranes for the semiconductor industry. These membranes can be utilized in both pre -and post-lithography processes to enhance quality control. Canatu CNT membranes also serve as CNT membrane pellicles, offering higher transmittance and performance compared to traditional materials. Additionally, CNT membranes can be used as optical filters, capable of filtering specific wavelengths while selectively blocking unwanted particles, electrons, and photons. With its patented CNT material, CNT reactors, and Dry Deposition™ process, Canatu is well-positioned to meet the demands of the global semiconductor market.

Canatu operates through two business models: First, it uses its proprietary CNT reactors to develop and manufacture advanced CNT products in-house. Second, Canatu sells its proprietary CNT reactors and licenses the related technology, allowing customers to produce advanced CNT products under a limited license. This model generates both fixed revenue from reactor sales and recurring revenue from royalties and non-discretionary consumables.

About Canatu

Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) is a fast-growing deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries. Canatu partners with forerunner companies, together transforming products for better tomorrows with nano carbon.

Canatu’s versatile platform technology has broad potential applications. Its current core includes CNT membranes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) processes in the semiconductor industry, enabling the manufacturing of the most advanced chips, as well as film heaters for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry. Additionally, electrochemical sensors for medical diagnostics are in the development phase. Canatu’s patented CNT reactors and Dry DepositionTM method yield clean and pristine CNTs. The company operates through two business models: selling CNT products directly, as well as selling CNT reactors and licensing the related technology so that customers can produce CNT products under a limited license.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan, and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University’s Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has around 130 employees representing over 30 nationalities, with 20 percent holding or pursuing doctorates. Discover more at www.canatu.com and follow us on LinkedIn.