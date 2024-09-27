Global Thermoform Packaging Market Set to Reach USD 76.1 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 3.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermoform packaging market is poised for significant growth, with its market size estimated at approximately USD 55.5 billion by 2024 and USD 76.1 billion by 2034. According to industry reports, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. In 2023, the thermoform packaging market generated USD 53.4 billion in revenue, reflecting its continued strength and expanding applications.



Thermoform packaging has gained widespread adoption due to its strength, durability, and tamper resistance, ensuring that products are not only protected but have an extended shelf life and enhanced accessibility. This is particularly crucial in the food packaging sector, where maintaining product integrity and safety is a top priority.

The rising demand for thermoform packaging is largely driven by its cost-effective benefits, such as lower production costs, rapid product development, and reduced tooling expenses compared to traditional methods like injection and rotational molding. Industry research suggests that thermoform packaging can be up to 15% less expensive than plastic injection molding, signaling its growing utility across various sectors over the next decade.

See How Things Have Changed: Access the Old Source for This Report!

Manufacturers have increasingly turned to thermoforming, a process that involves heating rigid plastic materials to make them moldable. This technique differs from pressure forming and vacuum forming, which use heated plastic sheets to create products by applying pressure or vacuum forces. Vacuum forming, for instance, is commonly used to produce durable items like roadway signs and protective covers.

Thermoform packaging is extensively used for a range of products, including unit dose packaging for medications, blister packs, over-the-counter medicines, health and beauty products, and plastic trays for food items. The packaging process is particularly relevant in sectors such as food and beverages, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, where precise pressure is required for the packaging process, often exceeding 15 pounds per square inch.

Market Value of Thermoform Packaging by Country

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States 2% Canada 1.60% Germany 1.40% United Kingdom 1.70% China 4.70% India 5.50%

"Thermoform packaging offers a cost-effective, lightweight, and customizable solution for various industries. As sustainability and convenience drive consumer preferences, the market for thermoform packaging continues to expand rapidly." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Thermoform Packaging Market

The global thermoform packaging market experienced a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2023.

In the United States, the thermoform packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2024 to 2034.

China's thermoform packaging sector is projected to see a robust growth with a CAGR of 4.7% during the same forecast period.

India is anticipated to outperform with a projected CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The blister packs segment is estimated to capture 36.1% of the market share by 2034.

The food packaging category is expected to dominate the market, holding a significant share of 46.4% by 2034.

Competition Outlook

Leading producers in the thermoform packaging business are developing and introducing new products to market. The key goals are to expand geographically and merge with other organizations. Partnerships and collaborations for new product development with regional brands and start-up firms are increasingly common.

Because of the increased need for industrial facilities in promising areas, firms have made significant financial investments in these facilities. These are expected to open up many opportunities because they give environmentally responsible ways to protect items.

Leading Thermoform Packaging Brands

Sonoco Products Company

Placon Corp.

Display Pack, Inc.

Pactiv LLC

Amcor

Mondi Group

Dart Container Corp.

Constantia

Tray-Pak Corp.

D&W Fine Pack

Lacerta Group, Inc.



Recent Development

Industry Updates

In April 2024, Plastic Ingenuity, a provider of sustainable thermoform packaging based in Cross Plains, Wisconsin, launched a free online course on Thermoform Circularity, part of its Good Information continuing education series. The course covers thermoforming principles, polymer types, mechanical recycling, advanced recycling, and progress toward a circular economy.

In January 2024, Amcor Plc, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, improved its thermoforming manufacturing capacity in North America to cater to the growing healthcare ecosystem, providing a more flexible option for companies seeking to collaborate with Amcor for development.

In November 2023, United Kingdom-based packaging company Coveris introduced MonoFlex Thermoform, a mono-material thermoforming packaging solution, to replace non-recyclable materials in food packaging, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing product quality.



Key Segments of Market Report

By Product:

The industry is segregated into blister packs, clamshells, containers, trays and lids, as well as cups and bottles.

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is divided into plastic, paper, and aluminium. The plastic material is further segmented into Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), and other plastics.

By Process Type:

The industry is trifurcated into vacuum, pressure, and mechanical, based on the process type.

By End Use:

Few of the leading end-used include food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, homecare and toiletries, industrial goods, electrical and electronics.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are covered.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

The global thermoformed tubs market is predicted to be valued at USD 10,633.8 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to reach nearly USD 17,822.6 million by 2033, with a growing CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Thermoformed trays have become a significant portion of the tray packaging market. The protection and stability of products are major factors driving the sales of thermoformed trays.

The demand for thermoformed containers is rising due to their cost-effectiveness, lightweight design, and growing applications in food packaging, medical supplies, and consumer goods industries.

The global custom packaging boxes sales hit USD 6.1 billion in 2024. By 2034, it is slated to reach USD 8.9 billion, with a projected CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Boxboard packaging refers to packaging materials made from boxboard, a type of paperboard that is lightweight, yet sturdy enough to be used for making boxes.

The demand for hemp-based packaging is rising due to its eco-friendly nature, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional materials as consumers and industries prioritize environmental responsibility and waste reduction.

Tamper evident packaging refers to packaging designed to show visible signs if someone has attempted to tamper with or open the product before it reaches the consumer.

Rising at a significant CAGR of 8.9%, the global anti-counterfeit cosmetic packaging market is projected to increase from a valuation of USD 35.48 billion in 2023 to USD 83.23 billion by 2033.

The growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging is driven by increasing drug production, heightened regulatory requirements, and the need for enhanced protection and traceability in the global healthcare market.

The eye cosmetic packaging sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative designs and increasing consumer demand for premium, eco-friendly packaging solutions that enhance product appeal and functionality.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Tiefziehverpackungen steht vor einem erheblichen Wachstum, wobei seine Marktgröße bis 2024 auf rund 55,5 Mrd. USD und bis 2034 auf 76,1 Mrd. USD geschätzt wird. Branchenberichten zufolge wird erwartet, dass der Markt im Prognosezeitraum eine CAGR von 3,2 % aufweisen wird. Im Jahr 2023 erwirtschaftete der Markt für Tiefziehverpackungen einen Umsatz von 53,4 Mrd. USD, was seine anhaltende Stärke und die wachsenden Anwendungen widerspiegelt.

Tiefziehverpackungen haben sich aufgrund ihrer Festigkeit, Haltbarkeit und Manipulationssicherheit weit verbreitet und sorgen dafür, dass die Produkte nicht nur geschützt sind, sondern auch eine längere Haltbarkeit und eine verbesserte Zugänglichkeit haben. Dies ist besonders wichtig im Bereich der Lebensmittelverpackungen, wo die Aufrechterhaltung der Produktintegrität und -sicherheit oberste Priorität hat.

Die steigende Nachfrage nach Tiefziehverpackungen ist vor allem auf ihre kosteneffizienten Vorteile zurückzuführen, wie z. B. niedrigere Produktionskosten, eine schnelle Produktentwicklung und geringere Werkzeugkosten im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Verfahren wie Spritzguss und Rotationsguss. Branchenuntersuchungen deuten darauf hin, dass Tiefziehverpackungen bis zu 15 % günstiger sein können als Kunststoffspritzguss, was darauf hindeutet, dass ihr Nutzen in den nächsten zehn Jahren in verschiedenen Sektoren zunehmen wird.

Die Hersteller haben sich zunehmend dem Thermoformen zugewandt, einem Verfahren, bei dem starre Kunststoffe erhitzt werden, um sie formbar zu machen. Diese Technik unterscheidet sich vom Druckformen und Vakuumformen, bei denen erhitzte Kunststoffplatten verwendet werden, um Produkte durch Anwendung von Druck- oder Vakuumkräften herzustellen. Das Vakuumformen wird beispielsweise häufig verwendet, um langlebige Gegenstände wie Fahrbahnschilder und Schutzabdeckungen herzustellen.

Tiefziehverpackungen werden in großem Umfang für eine Reihe von Produkten verwendet, darunter Einzeldosisverpackungen für Medikamente, Blisterverpackungen, rezeptfreie Medikamente, Gesundheits- und Schönheitsprodukte sowie Kunststoffschalen für Lebensmittel. Der Verpackungsprozess ist besonders relevant in Sektoren wie Lebensmitteln und Getränken, Elektronik und Pharmazie, in denen ein präziser Druck für den Verpackungsprozess erforderlich ist, der oft 15 Pfund pro Quadratzoll übersteigt.

"Thermoform-Verpackungen bieten eine kostengünstige, leichte und anpassbare Lösung für verschiedene Branchen. Da Nachhaltigkeit und Convenience die Präferenzen der Verbraucher bestimmen, wächst der Markt für Tiefziehverpackungen weiterhin rasant." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für Tiefziehverpackungen

Der globale Markt für Tiefziehverpackungen verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine CAGR von 2,5 %.

In den Vereinigten Staaten wird erwartet, dass die Tiefziehverpackungsindustrie von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 2 % wachsen wird.

Für den chinesischen Sektor der Tiefziehverpackungen wird im gleichen Prognosezeitraum ein robustes Wachstum mit einer CAGR von 4,7 % prognostiziert.

Es wird erwartet, dass Indien mit einer prognostizierten CAGR von 5,5 % von 2024 bis 2034 eine Outperformance erzielen wird.

Es wird geschätzt, dass das Segment der Blisterverpackungen bis 2034 einen Marktanteil von 36,1 % einnehmen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Kategorie Lebensmittelverpackungen den Markt dominieren und bis 2034 einen signifikanten Anteil von 46,4 % halten wird.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Führende Hersteller im Bereich der Tiefziehverpackungen entwickeln neue Produkte und bringen sie auf den Markt. Die Hauptziele sind die geografische Expansion und der Zusammenschluss mit anderen Organisationen. Partnerschaften und Kooperationen für die Entwicklung neuer Produkte mit regionalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen werden immer häufiger.

Aufgrund des gestiegenen Bedarfs an Industrieanlagen in aussichtsreichen Gebieten haben die Unternehmen erhebliche finanzielle Investitionen in diese Anlagen getätigt. Es wird erwartet, dass diese viele Möglichkeiten eröffnen, da sie umweltverträgliche Möglichkeiten zum Schutz von Gegenständen bieten.

Führende Marken für Tiefziehverpackungen

Sonoco Products Unternehmen

Placon Corp.

Display Pack, Inc.

Pactiv GmbH

Amcor

Mondi Gruppe

Dart Container Corp.

Constantia

Tray-Pak Corp.

D&W Fine Paket

Lacerta Group, Inc.



Jüngste Entwicklung

Branchen-Updates

Im April 2024 startete Plastic Ingenuity, ein Anbieter von nachhaltigen Tiefziehverpackungen mit Sitz in Cross Plains, Wisconsin, einen kostenlosen Online-Kurs zum Thema Thermoform-Zirkularität, der Teil seiner Weiterbildungsreihe Good Information ist. Der Kurs behandelt die Prinzipien des Thermoformens, Polymertypen, mechanisches Recycling, fortschrittliches Recycling und Fortschritte auf dem Weg zu einer Kreislaufwirtschaft.

Im Januar 2024 hat Amcor Plc mit Hauptsitz in Zürich, Schweiz, seine Produktionskapazität für Thermoformen in Nordamerika verbessert, um dem wachsenden Ökosystem des Gesundheitswesens gerecht zu werden und Unternehmen, die bei der Entwicklung mit Amcor zusammenarbeiten möchten, eine flexiblere Option zu bieten.

Im November 2023 führte das britische Verpackungsunternehmen Coveris MonoFlex Thermoform ein, eine Monomaterial-Tiefziehverpackungslösung, um nicht recycelbare Materialien in Lebensmittelverpackungen zu ersetzen, die Kohlenstoffemissionen zu reduzieren und die Produktqualität zu verbessern.



Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Produkt:

Die Industrie ist unterteilt in Blisterverpackungen, Clamshells, Behälter, Trays und Deckel sowie Becher und Flaschen.

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material wird die Industrie in Kunststoff, Papier und Aluminium unterteilt. Das Kunststoffmaterial wird weiter in Polyethylenterephthalat (PET), Polypropylen (PP), Polyethylen (PE) und andere Kunststoffe unterteilt.

Nach Prozesstyp:

Die Industrie wird je nach Prozesstyp in Vakuum, Druck und Mechanik unterteilt.

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den führenden Endverbrauchern gehören Lebensmittel, Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Kosmetika und Körperpflege, Haushalts- und Hygieneartikel, Industriegüter, Elektro- und Elektronikerzeugnisse.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas werden abgedeckt.